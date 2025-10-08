Preview: Curacao vs Jamaica - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Friday's World Cup Qualifying - North Central America clash between Curacao and Jamaica, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

The top two teams in CONCACAF FIFA World Cup qualifying group B will come together on Saturday as Curacao host Jamaica on matchday three.

The hosts are second in the standings with four points from two matches, while the visitors are top of the table with two wins from two.

Match preview

Curacao have never qualified for the FIFA World Cup throughout their history, but the Blue Family are currently embroiled in a race for qualification to the 2026 edition.

Dick Advocaat, in charge since January 2024, has enjoyed a superb time as Curacao boss, managing nine wins, four draws and suffering just three defeats.

Four of those victories came in the second round of CONCACAF qualifying, resulting in Curacao finishing top of group C with a flawless record and advancing into the third round.

Curacao have did follow up that success with a disappointing group-stage exit from the Gold Cup, finishing third in the standings behind Honduras and Canada.

However, they have immediately bounced back in the third round of World Cup qualifying, securing one win and one draw from their two fixtures.

That leaves Curacao sitting second in group B with four points, three points ahead of third-placed Trinidad and Tobago and two behind Saturday's visitors, Jamaica, who are on six points.

Curacao will be desperate to pick up a potentially crucial victory over Jamaica and move them to the top of the group with just three games remaining, with an eye on securing automatic qualification to their first-ever World Cup.

Jamaica are the favourites heading into the clash, though, with Steve McClaren's team expected to finish top of group B and secure their place in their first World Cup since 1998.

The Reggae Boyz comfortably progressed from the second round with four wins from four matches in group E, and they have maintained their 100% winning record in the third round.

Jamaica have defeated Bermuda 4-0 and Trinidad and Tobago 2-0 in their first two matches in group B, leaving them two points clear of their second-placed hosts.

Hoping to extend their lead at the top of the standings to five points with just three games remaining, McLaren will be aiming for another victory on Saturday.

Team News

Curacao may be without Riechedly Bazoer for this clash due to a muscle injury that is expected to keep him out of action until mid October, meaning the defender could be fit for their game against Trinidad and Tobago.

Advocaat will also be unable to call upon Tahith Chong, who had been called up to the squad but has now been ruled out of action for up to six weeks after injuring his knee during the warm-up for Sheffield United's clash with Oxford United.

Elsewhere, Gervane Kastaneer is Curacao's top scorer in World Cup qualifying with five goals, and the striker could start ahead of Jurgen Locadia in attack.

Meanwhile, Jamaica are boosted by the return of several players who missed the opening two qualifiers in group B due to injury, including captain Andre Blake, Joel Latibeaudiere, Ethan Pinnock, Amari'i Bell, Bobby Reid, Rumarn Burrell and Demarai Gray.

Leon Bailey, Michail Antonio and Warner Brown were all not considered for call-ups by McClaren due to ongoing injury issues.

Two newcomers have also been called up for the first time, with Ian Fray and 17-year-old Seymour Reid both in line to make their debuts during this international break.

Curacao possible starting lineup:

Room; Sambo, Gaari, Eijma, Floranus; L Bacuna, Comenencia, J Bacuna; Margaritha, Kastaneer, Antonisse

Jamaica possible starting lineup:

Blake; Latibeaudiere, Holgate, Pinnock, Bell; Hayden, Palmer; Dixon, Gray, B Reid; Nicholson

We say: Curacao 0-2 Jamaica

Curacao have been impressive under Advocaat, but Jamaica are undoubtedly the stronger team and will be expected to maintain their 100% winning record with all three points on Saturday.

