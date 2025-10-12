Sports Mole previews Tuesday's World Cup Qualifying - North Central America clash between Curacao and Trinidad and Tobago, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

With both vying for World Cup 2026 qualification, Trinidad and Tobago will travel to Stadion Ergilio Hato to face Curacao on Tuesday night in Group B of the CONCACAF qualifiers.

After three matches each, Curacao lead their four-team group with seven points, whereas their third-placed opponents have four points following their 2-0 victory against Bermuda on Friday.

Match preview

Curacao emerged as 2-0 winners when they faced Jamaica on Saturday, scoring twice despite producing no big chances, and they netted one of the two shots they had in the second half.

The hosts topped Group C in the second round of qualifying and advanced into the third round alongside Haiti, though they will have to top their current group if they are to automatically qualify for their first ever World Cup.

Dick Advocaat's side scored five times and conceded twice in their past two games, whereas they had netted two and conceded three in their prior four.

The Blue Family have only experienced one defeat in their last 13 competitive clashes - they won eight times in that period - and a victory against the visitors would be their third consecutive triumph.

Curacao's home record is formidable given they are unbeaten in 12 at Stadion Ergilio Hato, coming out on top in eight matches.

Trinidad and Tobago were dominant against Bermuda, generating four big chances to their opponents' one, while also hitting the woodwork twice and producing more than double (32) their touches inside the box (15).

Boss Dwight Yorke will have been delighted with the victory considering his players had only scored three times in their prior six games, failing to score more than once in those fixtures, and it was just their second clean sheet in 10.

The visitors held their hosts to a 0-0 stalemate when they clashed in June, and they did win two of the previous two encounters with Curacao.

Trinidad and Tobago will be looking for their second triumph in eight fixtures, and they will also hope to avoid a fourth loss in that same period.

The Soca Warriors' victory against Bermuda ended a streak of six matches without a win on the road, and the nation have lost eight and drawn three of their last 13 away from home.

Team News

Curacao will be keen to field many of the same players that beat Jamaica, including central defenders Jurien Gaari and Armando Obispo.

Brothers Leandro Bacuna and Juninho Bacuna operated in the middle of the pitch last time out, and the duo will likely appear together again on Tuesday night.

Up front, there is no reason to doubt the selection of centre-forward Jurgen Locadia, who could play between attackers Jearl Margaritha and Sontje Hansen.

Trinidad and Tobago were much improved in the final third on Friday, so expect striker Levi Garcia to be supported by wingers Dante Sealy and Tyrese Spicer.

Josiah Trimmingham and Kobi Henry will hope to keep another clean sheet, though the centre-backs may need goalkeeper Denzil Smith to perform well if they are to keep Curacao at bay.

Curacao possible starting lineup:

Room; Sambo, Gaari, Obispo, Brenet; L Bacuna, Comenencia, J. Bacuna; Margaritha, Locadia, Hansen

Trinidad and Tobago possible starting lineup:

Smith; Cardines, Trimmingham, Henry, Raymond; Rampersad, Phillips; Sealy, Yeates, Spicer; Garcia

We say: Curacao 2-1 Trinidad and Tobago

It is difficult to overlook Curacao's strong form of late, especially as Stadion Ergilio Hato has proven to be a fortress.

Trinidad and Tobago will find it hard to withstand their hosts, and it would not be surprising if they suffered an away defeat..

