Jamaica national football team
World Cup Qualifying - North Central America | Final Round
Nov 19, 2025 at 1am UK
 
Curacao national football team

Jamaica
vs.
CuracaoCuracao

Preview:Jamaica vs Curacao - prediction, team news, lineups

By
Preview:Jamaica vs Curacao - prediction, team news, lineups
© Imago
Sports Mole previews Wednesday's World Cup Qualifying - North Central America clash between Jamaica and Curacao, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Jamaica will host Curacao in a pivotal CONCACAF 2026 World Cup fixture at Independence Park on Wednesday, in a winner-takes-all encounter.

The Reggae Boyz are second in Group B with 10 points from five matches, while the visiting side are a point better, dictating the pace at the summit of the table, and they can become the smallest nation to qualify for the World Cup if they avoid defeat in this fixture.


Match preview

Jamaica lost control of Group B when they were forced to a 1–1 draw by Trinidad and Tobago in their last outing on Friday, hence handing visiting Curacao, who trounced Bermuda 7–0, the advantage going into the final fixture.

Considering the standard that the home team have set in the current qualification series, the performance was below par, managing only six shots compared to Trinidad and Tobago’s 17, while registering only one shot on target.

After a goalless first half, Renaldo Cephas put Steve McClaren’s team in front, and they appeared to be on their way to an important victory, but they were pegged back when Kevin Molino restored parity with five minutes left in normal time.

With that outcome, the home side are condemned to secure a victory against Curacao to ensure that they punch their ticket to next year’s World Cup, which will be their first qualification since making their debut on the global stage in 1998.

Despite the setback in their last outing, fans of the home side have a reason to be upbeat ahead of this fixture, as they have only conceded three goals, while they have scored 11 times in the series.

Their record at both ends of the pitch becomes even more impressive when scrutinising their home form, where they have won their last three World Cup qualifying matches, scoring nine without conceding any.

Curacao, on the other hand, have been one of the revelations of the 2026 World Cup, and they are on the verge of booking their place at the global event if they manage to earn a point against Jamaica.

After five games in the third round of the CONCACAF qualifying zone, the tiny nation remains unbeaten with three wins and two draws to stay top of the group, one point ahead of the hosts.

Going into Matchday Five, the Blue Wave were second behind rivals Jamaica, albeit only a point adrift, but their 7–0 triumph over Bermuda and the failure of the Reggae Boyz to earn a victory in Port of Spain against their Trinidadian counterparts handed them the reins of the group, ahead of the final game.

Given their impressive record so far, and having defeated the home side in the reverse fixture in October, Dick Advocaat’s men will be full of confidence going into this contest.

In their last three World Cup qualifying fixtures away from home, the Islanders are unbeaten, claiming two victories and a draw, scoring 12 and letting in one in that period.

Their defensive solidity, which has seen them breached only three times, could play a huge part in keeping the Jamaican attackers at bay on Wednesday.

Jamaica World Cup Qualifying - North Central America form:



  • W

  • W

  • W

  • L

  • W

  • D


Jamaica form (all competitions):



  • L

  • W

  • W

  • L

  • W

  • D


Curacao World Cup Qualifying - North Central America form:



  • W

  • D

  • W

  • W

  • D

  • W


Curacao form (all competitions):



  • L

  • D

  • W

  • W

  • D

  • W



Team News

Curacao head coach Dick Advocaat

Damion Lowe was withdrawn after only 31 minutes of action as a result of injury against Trinidad and Tobago; his participation in this contest remains doubtful.

McClaren sent on Richard King to replace the injured player, and he is likely to be involved from the start on Wednesday.

Besides that, the home side are likely to keep faith with the core of the team that started in Port of Spain last Friday.

For the visiting side, Eloy Room is widely expected to keep his place between the sticks on Wednesday.

In defence, the quartet of Shurandy Sambo, Roshon Van Eijma, Armando Obispo and Sherel Floranus are likely to form the shield in front of Room.

Up front, the trio of Sontje Hansen, Gervane Kastaneer and Kenji Gorre will carry the attacking threats of the visitors.

Jamaica possible starting lineup:

Blake; Leigh, Pinnock, King, Holgate; Hayden, Cephas, De Cordova-Reid; Russell, Grey, Burrell

Curacao possible starting lineup:

Room; Obispo, Van Eijma, Sambo, Floranus; L. Bacuna, Comenencia, J. Bacuna; Hansen, Kastaneer, Gorre

 


SM words green background

We say: Jamaica 1-1 Curacao

 

Curacao have been solid throughout the qualifying campaign, and that is highlighted by their current unbeaten run. However, travelling to Jamaica, where they will have the backing of what is expected to be a vociferous crowd behind them, and the fact that the Reggae Boyz are condemned to win, the visitors have their work cut out.

That said, they have shown that they can play under pressure and get results, as they have consistently shown. Therefore, we reckon this contest will end in a 1–1 draw

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



 

