Sports Mole previews Friday's World Cup Qualifying - North Central America clash between Trinidad and Tobago and Jamaica, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Trinidad and Tobago will host Jamaica in a Matchday five Group B 2026 CONCACAF World Cup qualifying clash at Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain on Thursday night.

Jamaica are top of the standings with nine points after four matches, while the hosts are currently third with five points, having managed one win, two draws and a loss.

Match preview

Trinidad and Tobago were dominant in their last outing against Curaçao, creating five big chances compared to their opponents’ one, but their profligacy in front of goal meant they had to settle for one point.

Dwight Yorke would have been pleased with a victory, as they would have recorded back-to-back victories for the first time since March, when they won consecutive matches against Cuba in the Gold Cup.

More importantly, a victory would have taken them level with Curacao on seven points, which leaves them a better fighting chance ahead of the final run of matches.

Nevertheless, a victory against the leaders will give them an outside chance of claiming one of the two inter-confederation playoff berths, currently held by their group rivals Curacao and Panama.

However, a triumph for the home side is unarguably a tall order, given that they have not been able to get the better of the away side in eight matches across all competitions, which dates back to March 2023, when they earned a 1–0 win in a friendly.

After a shock 2–0 loss to Curacao on Matchday three, the Reggae Boyz needed to respond against Bermuda to keep their quest for an automatic spot at next year’s World Cup alive.

Indeed, Steve McClaren’s men rose to the occasion with a 4–0 trouncing of their opponents to complete the double over the whipping boys of the group.

Jamaica threw down the gauntlet in the 24th minute, after a spell of sustained pressure paid off, when Dante Leverock turned the ball past his goalkeeper, before goals from Bobby De Cordova-Reid, Shamar Nicholson and Dujuan Richards completed the rout.

Many Jamaicans were not born the last time the Caribbean nation first appeared at the World Cup in 1998, and a victory against Trinidad and Tobago will get them closer to seeing their beloved team file out at the Mundial in 2026.

And with Curacao breathing down their necks in second position, with only a point adrift of the leaders, there is little room for error if they want to remain in control of the group.

Trinidad and Tobago World Cup Qualifying - North Central America form:





W



L



D



W



W



D





Trinidad and Tobago form (all competitions):





D



D



D



L



W



L





Jamaica World Cup Qualifying - North Central America form:





W



W



W



W



L



W





Jamaica form (all competitions):





W



L



W



W



L



W





Team News

Although there are five changes to Yorke’s squad from the November international window, not much is expected to change in terms of the starting XI.

New York Red Bull youngster Roald Mitchell is one of the new additions to the squad, along with Lindel Sween and Daniel David.

Also included in the squad is right-back Isaiah Garcia, who is a replacement for the injured Rio Cardines, while the ageless Marvin Phillip was handed a recall to the squad.

However, Yorke is likely to give Deron Payne the nod at right-back, with Garcia a cover for the Volendam defender.

Jamaica also have a new face of their own, with the addition of Brentford defender Rico Henry, who could be in line to make his debut in this encounter.

That said, McClaren has kept faith with the core of his squad, with the likes of Andre Blake, Ethan Pinnock, Mason Holgate and Demarai Gray all listed.

Trinidad and Tobago possible starting lineup:

Smith; Payne, Trimmingham, Henry, Jackie, Raymond; Sealy, Rampersad, Molino; Garcia

Jamaica possible starting lineup:

Blake; Leigh, Pinnock, King, Lembikisa; De Cordova-Reid, Hayden; Cephas, Dixon, Palmer; Nicholson

We say: Trinidad and Tobago 0-2 Jamaica

Jamaica suffered a setback against Curacao after a disappointing 2–0 loss, but they responded well, putting four past the hapless Bermuda in their last outing.

Knowing full well the implications of a loss in this contest, they will go all out, and considering the gulf in quality between these sides, the away side should claim a comfortable 2–0 win.

