Sports Mole previews Friday's World Cup Qualifying - North Central America clash between Bermuda and Trinidad and Tobago, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Both aiming to record their first victories in the third round of North and Central American World Cup Qualifying, Bermuda and Trinidad and Tobago will square off at the Bermuda National Stadium on Friday.

The hosts have lost their first two outings in group B, while their visitors managed a draw and a defeat from their opening two games in September.

Match preview

Bermuda return to action on Friday attempting to get up and running in the third round of World Cup Qualifying, in their bid to feature on the global stage for the first time.

They began qualifying in group A of the second round last year, and after a slow start and an unsuccessful CONCACAF Gold Cup qualifying attempt, the Gombey Warriors sealed second spot and progressed thanks to 5-0 and 2-1 victories over Cayman Islands and Cuba respectively.

The final group stage then began for Michael Findlay's team in September with a tough test at home to group favourites Jamaica, and they succumbed to a 4-0 defeat as Damion Lowe, Renaldo Cephas, Kasey Palmer and Shamar Nicholson got on the scoresheet for the visitors.

A trip to Curacao ten followed last time out, and after coming from two goals down to sit level at the break through Kane Crichlow and Djair Parfitt-Williams, the Gombey Warriors left empty-handed as Tyrese Noslin put the hosts back ahead and sealed a 3-2 win 15 minutes from time.

Now with four games remaining to salvage a top-two spot which may see them advance to an inter-confederation playoff, Bermuda will hope to get up and running on home soil on Friday.

Their visitors, meanwhile, also travel in search of a first three-point haul of the third-round group after scraping through to this stage.

Aiming to feature in the World Cup group stage for the first time since 2006, Trinidad and Tobago advanced to the third qualifying round with a second-placed finish in group B, pipping Grenada to that spot on goal difference after a 2-1 loss to Costa Rica in their final outing in June.

Then on the back of a CONCACAF Gold Cup group stage exit in the summer, Dwight Yorke's side returned to World Cup qualifying action at home to Curacao last month and got off the mark in a goalless stalemate in Port of Spain.

A tough trip to Jamaica then followed, and the Soca Warriors were unable to build on their opening result as Bailey Cadamarteri and Jon Russell condemned them to a 2-0 defeat.

Now trailing Curacao in second spot by three points, Trinidad and Tobago head into the first of two important games in October in search of their first goals and maiden victory of the third round.

Bermuda World Cup Qualifying - North Central America form:

DLWWLL

Bermuda form (all competitions):

LLWWLL

Trinidad and Tobago World Cup Qualifying - North Central America form:

DWWLDL

Trinidad and Tobago form (all competitions):

LLDDDL

Team News

Michael Findlay should field a similar Bermuda starting XI from their narrow away loss to Curacao last time out, having called up an almost identical squad with only uncapped forward Jutorre Burgess dropping out.

Luton Town attacker Nahki Wells will continue to lead the line and don the captain's armband, having scored 20 international goals in his 29 caps, albeit with the most recent of those coming in a hat-trick in October 2024.

He will have support from Djair Parfitt-Williams and Kane Crichlow, both of whom got on the scoresheet in their last qualifying game, while Dante Leverock brings experience at the heart of the defence with 50 international caps to his name.

After missing their loss to Jamaica last time out through injury, veteran attacker Kevin Molino should return to the Trinidad and Tobago front line on Friday, having netted 26 goals in his 70 caps.

He will likely lead the line alongside Spartak Moscow's Levi Garcia, as the Soca Warriors go in search of their first goals of this stage, while Ryan Telfer will also push for an attacking start.

Defender Kobi Henry earned his first two caps in their games against Curacao and Jamaica last month and should again partner Josiah Trimmingham at the heart of a back four.

Bermuda possible starting lineup:

Eve; Jones, Leverock, Twite, Hill; Martin, Tucker; Crichlow, Lambe, Parfitt-Williams; Wells

Trinidad and Tobago possible starting lineup:

Smith; Cardines, Trimmingham, Henry, Powder; Sealy, Rampersad, Phillips, Telfer; Garcia, Molino

We say: Bermuda 0-2 Trinidad and Tobago

While Trinidad and Tobago are yet to find the net in two third-round outings, we see them getting up and running and making their quality count with an away win over Bermuda on Friday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



