Preview: Cuba vs Bermuda - prediction, team news, lineups

Cuba and Bermuda will be locked in a battle at the Antonio Maceo Stadium on Tuesday in their CONCACAF FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers Group A encounter.

Cuba are second in the standings with six points, while Bermuda are two behind their opponents.

Match preview

Cuba will enter this contest looking to cement their place in second, and subsequently help their quest to qualify for the third and final round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification campaign.

Before their last outing, the Cubans suffered a 6-1 aggregate loss to Trinidad and Tobago, a result which meant that the island nation would miss out on the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

However, the hosts kept the disappointment behind them, claiming a 1-0 win over Antigua and Barbuda in their subsequent game to keep their Mundial hopes alive.

Pedro Bravo’s first-half effort set the Cubans on their way, and it was enough for the islanders to claim all three points.

Heading into this fixture, the home side will be confident, as they have won their last two fixtures against the visitors.

Elsewhere, Bermuda trounced Cayman Islands 5-0 to stay in contention for a place in the final qualifying round.

Although the visitors endured a torrid three-game spell, losing 6-1 to Dominican Republic in the Nations League, and an 8-3 aggregate loss to Honduras to miss out on qualification for the Gold Cup, they have done well to compete in the race for the 2026 World Cup.

With only two points adrift of their hosts, Bermuda will overtake the Cubans with a victory on Tuesday.

However, having lost to the hosts in their last two head-to-head meetings, the visitors could be in for a tough time in this encounter.

That said, if Bermuda are to come away with a victory, there has to be an improvement in their rearguard, as they conceded 14 goals in their last five matches.

Team News

In a bid to keep up the momentum, the Cuban manager may send out the same team that earned the narrow 1-0 win over Antigua and Barbuda.

As such, Calvo Orlando, Cavafe, Karel Espino and Karel Perez are in line to form the defensive shield in front of the goalkeeper.

Pedro Bravo, who scored the only goal in their last outing, should also keep his place in the middle of the park.

For the away side, Kove Hall is favoured to retain his place, leading the attack, while Keziah Martin is expected to anchor the midfield.

Goalkeeper Dale Eve should also start between the sticks for the visiting side for their clash on Tuesday.

Cuba possible starting lineup:

Arozarena; Cavafe, Espino, Perez, Calvo; Raballo, Catasus; Matos, Bravo, Hernandez; Aguirre

Bermuda possible starting lineup:

Eve; Hill, Carpenter, Twite, Jones; Martin; Parfitt-Williams, Tucker, Clemons, Lewis; Hall

We say: Cuba 1-0 Bermuda

While Bermuda have been impressive in the qualification series, Cuba have more than enough quality to get past the visitors; therefore, we back Cuba to claim a narrow 1-0 win.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Data Analysis Our analysis of all available data, including recent performances and player stats, suggests the most likely outcome of this match is a Cuba win with a probability of 49.02%. A win for Bermuda has a probability of 28.53% and a draw has a probability of 22.4%. The most likely scoreline for a Cuba win is 2-1 with a probability of 9.33%. The next most likely scorelines for that outcome are 1-0 (7.13%) and 2-0 (6.7%). The likeliest Bermuda win is 1-2 (6.91%), while for a drawn scoreline it is 1-1 (9.92%).

