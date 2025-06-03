Sports Mole previews Friday's World Cup Qualifying - North Central America clash between Antigua and Barbuda and Cuba, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

On Friday Cuba can move a step closer to securing a berth in the third round of CONCACAF World Cup 2026 qualifying when they travel to ABFA Technical Center for a date with Antigua and Barbuda.

The Benna Boys dropped down to fourth in Group A, losing 1-0 to the Cayman Islands on matchday two, while Cuba beat the Cayman Islands via a forfeit just days later.

Match preview

© Imago

Antigua and Barbuda had a chance to win both of their second-round qualifiers last year but broke down at the most inopportune moments.

Their only two goals conceded in this stage of qualifying occurred in the 90th minute or later, dropping two points in their opener versus Bermuda before walking away with nothing against the Cayman Islands.

Jacques Passy will try to transform this team's qualification cycle quickly, having been appointed as the new coach earlier this spring.

The Caribbean team enter this fixture without a competitive victory since October 2023, when they defeated the Bahamas 4-1 in a CONCACAF Nations League fixture.

That lengthy spell without a triumph makes their chances of advancing into the third round of qualifying rather bleak, though if they win their final two matches, there is a good chance they might move on, as they face group leaders Honduras next week.

They are unbeaten in their last four World Cup qualifying affairs as the home team since suffering a 3-1 defeat in June 2015 versus Saint Lucia.

© Imago

In the strangest of circumstances, Cuba's World Cup qualification campaign got a boost on matchday two as they were granted a 3-0 victory because the Cayman Islands withdrew from the clash out of fear numerous players could be banned from travelling to the United States in the future, with many of their players attending college in the US.

That was a much-needed break for Yunielys Castillo's men, who had lost their opening second-round affair to Honduras by a score of 3-1.

The Cubans' sole focus for now will be on World Cup qualifying, following their elimination from CONCACAF Gold Cup qualification in March, losing 6-1 on aggregate to Trinidad and Tobago.

Since that win via forfeit last June, Cuba have won just one of their last eight matches played across all competitions, defeating Saint Kitts and Nevis 4-0 in November.

From August 2008 to the present, Los Leones del Caribe have only won one World Cup qualifying fixture as the visiting team, edging Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 1-0 in June 2021.

Cuba have never lost a match to Antigua and Barbuda in seven previous meetings, winning the last game against them 3-1 in June 2022.

Antigua and Barbuda World Cup Qualifying - North Central America form:

Antigua and Barbuda form (all competitions):

Cuba World Cup Qualifying - North Central America form:

L

W

Cuba form (all competitions):

D

L

L

W

L

L





Team News

© Imago

From matchday one to two of World Cup qualifying, there were six new faces in the Antigua and Barbuda starting 11, including Kieron Richards, Shavorn Phillip, Kendukar Challenger, Tyrik Hughes, Sean Tomlinson and Javorn Stevens.

The only goal that they have scored in the second round so far came courtesy of Raheem Deterville in their draw with Bermuda last June.

In their Gold Cup qualification tie back in March, Cuba made a historic move by calling up two players born outside the country, Italian Alessio Raballo and Camilo Pinollo, who was born in Belgium.

Maikel Reyes has their only goal in this World Cup qualifying cycle, which put them in front for a mere four minutes against the Hondurans.



Antigua and Barbuda possible starting lineup:

Martin; Drew, Allen, Scott, Morgan; Griffith; Pereira, Hughes, Green, Deterville; Bishop

Cuba possible starting lineup:

Arozarena; Calvo, Y. Perez, K. Perez, Morejon; Rodriguez, Espino, Hernandez, Matos; Paradela; Reyes





© PA Photos

We say: Antigua and Barbuda 1-4 Cuba

Even though their form is not great at the moment, the Cubans' continuity and recent experience in major CONCACAF competitions should be more than enough to see them maintain their second place standing at worst following this contest.





For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

Previews by email