Trinidad and Tobago national football team
World Cup Qualifying - North Central America | Final Round
Nov 19, 2025 at 1am UK
 
Bermuda national football team

Trin. & Tob.Trinidad and Tobago
vs.
BermudaBermuda

Preview:Trinidad and Tobago vs Bermuda - prediction, team news, lineups

Preview:Trin. & Tob. vs Bermuda - prediction, team news, lineups
Sports Mole previews Wednesday's World Cup Qualifying - North Central America clash between Trinidad and Tobago and Bermuda, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

With nothing left to play for, Trinidad and Tobago will conclude their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign with a home clash against Bermuda on Wednesday.

The home side played out a 1-1 stalemate against Jamaica last time out, while their visitors were on the receiving end of a 7-0 thrashing.


Match preview

Sitting four points shy of Jamaica heading into their penultimate qualifier, Trinidad and Tobago needed to claim maximum points from Friday's meeting at the Hasely Crawford Stadium to keep their faint hopes of making it through to next year's global showpiece alive.

Hoever, they could only manage a share of the points thanks to Kevin Molino's 85th-minute strike, which cancelled out Renaldo Cephas's opener eight minutes into the second period.

Having managed just five goals in as many games, Trinidad's lack of goals has been the biggest contributing factor to their failure to reach the World Cup finals for what would have been only the second time in history.

Albeit with little consequence, Dwight Yorke's men will now set out to get back to winning ways after coming out on top in just one of their most recent nine matches across all competitions leading up to Tuesday's affair.

Since suffering a 2-1 defeat in the maiden edition of this fixture, Trinidad have gotten the better of the away side in three of the subsequent four matchups, most recently a 3-0 triumph in October.

The hosts' record in front of their fans lately also makes for good reading, as they are yet to taste defeat this year.

Bermuda manager Michael Findlay as Grenada boss, on June 10, 2022

After managing to secure safe passage into the third round of the CONCACAF qualifiers, Bermuda have not covered themselves in glory, putting together one of the worst-ever displays at this level.

A comprehensive 4-0 defeat to Jamaica in September's meeting set the tone for Michael Findlay's men, who came close to securing a point against Curacao in their subsequent outing before conceding a 75th-minute winner.

Bermuda have since lost the next three matches to sit bottom of their group with zero points, six adrift of Trinidad ahead of Tuesday's encounter.

More worryingly for the Gombey Warriors, they are yet to find the back of the net en route to four of their five defeats on the bounce, while also conceding a whopping 21 goals during that span. 

With much room for improvement at both ends of the field, Bermuda's trip to the Port of Spain has the potential to be another painful outing on enemy territory, where they have managed just one win since the turn of the year.

Trinidad and Tobago World Cup Qualifying - North Central America form:



  • L

  • D

  • L

  • W

  • D

  • D


Trinidad and Tobago form (all competitions):



  • D

  • D

  • L

  • W

  • D

  • D


Bermuda World Cup Qualifying - North Central America form:



  • W

  • L

  • L

  • L

  • L

  • L


Bermuda form (all competitions):



  • W

  • L

  • L

  • L

  • L

  • L



Team News

Joevin Jones of Trinidad and Tobago pictured on July 2, 2023

Roald Mitchell is likely to miss out for Trinidad after he was forced off with an injury 20 minutes into his second-half cameo against Jamaica.

Kevin Molino needed just 17 minutes to score off the bench in the aforementioned game, and the 35-year-old could earn a recall to the starting lineup here.

First-choice goalkeeper Dale Eve is a huge doubt to play any part for Bermuda, having come off injured just past the hour mark against Curacao last time out.

Should Eve be deemed unfit to participate, Detre Bell will be largely expected to make a rare starting appearance for the visitors.

Trinidad and Tobago possible starting lineup:

Smith; Henry, Garcia, Raymond; Payne, Phillips, Rampersad, Jackie; Molino, Garcia, Spicer

Bermuda possible starting lineup:

Bell; Simmons, Leverock, Twite, Jimenez; Todd, Martin; Lewis, Lambe, Parfitt-Williams; Russell


SM words green background

We say: Trinidad and Tobago 3-0 Bermuda

Given the gulf in quality between the teams, anything less than a resounding victory for Trinidad and Tobago will be deemed an underperformance.

We fully expect the home side to make light work of their visitors en route to claiming all three points at the end of the 90 minutes.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



 

