Preview:Bermuda vs Curacao - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Thursday's World Cup Qualifying - North Central America clash between Bermuda and Curacao, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Bermuda, unable to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, will play host to a Curacao side that are battling to secure a first-placed finish in Group B of CONCACAF qualifying.

The hosts have lost all of their four fixtures in Group B, while the visitors have won two and drawn two of their four games.

Match preview

Bermuda narrowly qualified for the third round of CONCACAF qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup as they placed second in Group A in the second round, just a point above third-placed Cuba.

Bermuda were unable to carry that form into the third round, starting the Group B campaign with a 4-0 loss to Jamaica, and that defeat has set the tone for their matches thus far.

Now heading into the final two fixtures of the third round of qualifying, Bermuda are unable to secure qualification to the 2026 FIFA World Cup as they have lost all of their four games, leaving them nine points behind first-placed Jamaica.

Despite their hopes of qualifying for the tournament being ended, Michael Findlay will still be eager for his side to give a good account of themselves in their final two matches against Curacao and Trinidad & Tobago, aiming to pick up their first points of the group.

Curacao will be significant favourites to claim all three points against Bermuda on Friday, though, especially with the added motivation of battling to secure top spot in the group.

The away side secured their place at this stage of qualifying by claiming four victories from four games in the second round, and they are still yet to be beaten after four matches in the third round.

Curacao drew their opening match 0-0 with Trinidad & Tobago, followed by a narrow 3-2 win against Friday's opponents and a 2-0 win against qualification rivals Jamaica, before dropping points against Trinidad & Tobago once again.

Those results leave them narrowly a point behind first-placed Jamaica, and ahead of a potentially pivotal final-day clash against Jamaica next week, Curacao will be desperate to at least stay within touching distance by securing a win in this one.

Bermuda World Cup Qualifying - North Central America form:

L L L L W W

Bermuda form (all competitions):

L L L L W W

Curacao World Cup Qualifying - North Central America form:

D W W D W W

Curacao form (all competitions):

D W W D L D

Team News

Bermuda have named some fresh faces in their squad for this international break, with the likes of Logan Jimenez and Jace Donawa receiving their first call-ups to the senior side.

Nahki Wells has dropped out of the national team to prioritise club commitments with Luton Town, making room for Danavon Thompson to be named in attack, while Jorj Dublin, Riley Robinson, Daniel Cook and Eusebio Blankendal were all also changes made to the squad from the previous international break.

As for Curacao, Jordi Paulina and Deveron Fonville have both received their first call-ups to the national team and could be in contention to feature in this one.

Kenji Gorre has scored in each of Curacao's last two matches and is likely to start in attack, potentially featuring alongside Gervane Kastaneer and Jeremy Antonisse.

Tahith Chong returns to the national team squad for this international break and could join Leandro Bacuna and Juninho Bacuna in the middle of the park.

Bermuda possible starting lineup:

Eve; Dublin, Leverock, Twite, Simmons; Lee, Martin; Donawa, Lambe, Parfitt-Williams; Russell

Curacao possible starting lineup:

Room; Sambo, Gaari, Obispo, Floranus; L Bacuna, Chong, J Bacuna; Antonisse, Kastaneer, Gorre

We say: Bermuda 0-2 Curacao

Bermuda have nothing but pride left to play for in their final two matches, while Curacao will still be highly-motivated as they battle to earn their first-ever qualification to the FIFA World Cup.

Curacao were victors the last time these two sides met, and with the added motivation heading into this game, we expect the away side to win yet again.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email