Bruno Fernandes future: Man Utd 'make decision' as international interest grows in playmaker

By Seye Omidiora | 26 May 2026 00:21

Manchester United have reportedly opened discussions to keep Bruno Fernandes at the club.

The Red Devils are preparing for a busy summer transfer window following an impressive second half of the Premier League season.

Man Utd secured a third-placed finish under Michael Carrick to seal a return to the Champions League, having seemed to be marooned in mid-table under previous boss Ruben Amorim.

Carrick has swiftly prioritised stability within his playing squad as senior club executives prepare for a significant period of rebuilding.

With veteran midfielder Casemiro to depart Old Trafford this summer, the hierarchy are keen to avoid losing any further core leadership from the dressing room.

This has reportedly led the Red Devils to attempt to secure Fernandes's Old Trafford future.

Man United 'open talks' to extend Bruno Fernandes contract

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Fabrizio Romano reports that United are reportedly ready to reward the Portugal international with an improved contract package to stave off growing external interest.

Initial discussions are understood to have already taken place between club officials and the player's representatives regarding a potential extension.

The development comes despite the existence of a £57m release clause embedded within the playmaker's current contract terms.

United are understood to be fully aligned in their stance, with the decision-makers absolutely desperate to retain the creative midfielder for the upcoming campaign.

Why keeping Fernandes remains vital for Carrick's project

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Retaining Fernandes remains a crucial objective for Carrick as he seeks to establish a consistent tactical identity ahead of his first full season in charge.

The 31-year-old attacking midfielder has been an indispensable asset for the Red Devils since his arrival from Sporting Lisbon in January 2020.

Fernandes has consistently delivered elite output in the final third, with his latest feat seeing him break the Premier League assist record.

The playmaker's technical quality and exceptional vision would be incredibly difficult to replace, thus making it sensible to keep him for another year at least, despite reported Saudi interest.