Man United transfer news: Red Devils must hold Marcus Rashford nerve in 'fresh' negotiations with Barcelona

By Matt Law | 25 May 2026 18:50 , Last updated: 25 May 2026 18:52

Barcelona are reportedly preparing to hold fresh talks with Manchester United before the 2026 World Cup in the hope of coming to an agreement over a deal for Marcus Rashford.

The England international enjoyed an impressive 2025-26 campaign for Barcelona, scoring 14 goals and registering 14 assists in 49 appearances in all competitions.

The Catalan outfit have the chance to sign Rashford on a permanent basis for £26m, although that clause will allegedly expire in the middle of June.

It is understood that Barcelona are reluctant to pay £26m for Rashford, with another loan deal being discussed, but that is not thought to be of any interest to Man United.

According to talkSPORT, Barcelona will hold fresh discussions with Man United before the World Cup in the hope that a resolution can be found.

© Imago / IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Barcelona to hold 'fresh' Rashford talks with Man United

It is believed that personal terms have already been agreed with Rashford, who is desperate to make the switch to Camp Nou on a permanent basis.

"I don't know. I am not a magician, but if I was, I would stay. We will see. I came here to win. I want to win as many things as I can. This is one more to add to this," Rashford told reporters when questioned on his future earlier this month.

"This is a wonderful team, they're going to win so much in the future; to be a part of that would be special."

Rashford helped Barcelona win a La Liga and Spanish Super Cup double during the 2025-26 campaign, but the Catalan outfit fell short in the Champions League and Copa del Rey.

© Imago / Paul Marriott

Could Rashford yet return to Man United?

There had been suggestions that Michael Carrick's arrival as head coach of Man United could lead to Rashford returning to Man United for the 2026-27 campaign.

Indeed, Rashford's main problem during his difficult period at Man United was former head coach Ruben Amorim, who was sacked in January.

However, it is understood that senior figures at the club were in agreement with Amorim that Rashford needed to be moved on due to his attitude.

The attacker has represented the 20-time English champions on 426 occasions in all competitions, scoring 138 goals and registering 79 assists in the process.

Considering the season that Rashford has just had, it is incredibly important that Man United hold firm in their valuation, especially as his contract is due to run until June 2028.

The attacker is in the England squad for the 2026 World Cup and could be a starter, meanwhile, so £26m still represents a bargain deal for Barcelona.