Barcelona transfer news: Ex-Arsenal defender identifed as Alessandro Bastoni alternative?

By Darren Plant | 24 May 2026 12:00 , Last updated: 24 May 2026 12:00

Barcelona have reportedly identified Porto star Jakub Kiwior as a potential alternative to Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni.

Having lifted the La Liga title, head coach Hansi Flick is now focused on how to strengthen his Barcelona squad ahead of 2026-27.

With Robert Lewandowski expected to leave Camp Nou on a free transfer, acquiring a new centre-forward will be of high priority during the summer transfer window.

However, there is also talk of the Catalan giants wanting to sign a new centre-back ahead of a renewed attempt to win next season's Champions League.

Reports have suggested that Inter's Bastoni is very much on the radar of Flick and sporting director Deco.

© Imago / IMAGO / Buzzi

Barcelona identify Bastoni alternative?

Nevertheless, journalist Matteo Moretto has told Radio MARCA's 'Despierta San Francisco' program that Kiwior is viewed as a potential candidate to arrive in Spain.

Moretto said: "Barca has several transfer priorities. They need a striker and a defender. They are evaluating several options.

"One name that Barca has been scouting throughout the year, sending scouts to watch him live, is Kiwior from Porto. There are no negotiations.

"He's a player Barca has been watching closely for the last few months. But, for the moment, they are focused on the striker."

Furthermore, he added that Barcelona are "99%" likely to miss out on signing Bastoni.

© Imago

Kiwior puts Arsenal behind him at Porto

Having spent a lot of his two years at Arsenal on the substitutes' bench, Kiwior needed a club where he was going to play regular first-team football.

Since making the loan, with obligation-to-buy, switch to Porto in September, the Poland international has kick-started his career.

Thirty-five starts and four substitute outings have since come in a campaign in which Porto have won the Primeira Liga title and reached the Europa League quarter-finals.

Porto are now signing the 26-year-old for a fee in the region of £21m, it clear that Barcelona would have to pay more than that sum to tempt the Portuguese giants into a sale.

Regardless, the fact that Kiwior is being linked with a team of Barcelona's stature after his mixed Arsenal stint emphasises that his reputation has been enhanced.

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