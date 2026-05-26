Arsenal transfer news: Leandro Trossard “not afraid” as he delivers prediction on future with Premier League champions

By Oliver Thomas | 26 May 2026 13:20 , Last updated: 26 May 2026 13:20

Leandro Trossard has delivered a fresh update on his future at Arsenal after winning the Premier League title.

The 31-year-old attacker moved to the Emirates Stadium from Brighton for around £27m in the summer of 2023 after the Gunners saw a big-money deal for Mykhaylo Mudryk hijacked by London rivals Chelsea.

Trossard has since proven to be a shrewd acquisition by Arsenal, having enhanced his reputation as an first-team regular and a big-game under the guidance of head coach Mikel Arteta.

The Belgium international has scored 36 goals and registered 33 assists in 173 appearances for the North Londoners across all competitions, with six goals and six assists recorded in 31 Premier League outings during a title-winning 2025-26 campaign.

His latest strike proved to be the match-winner in a crucial 1-0 victory over West Ham United just over a fortnight ago, with Arsenal going on to end their 22-year wait for top-flight glory.

Trossard is hoping to end a memorable season on a high by lifting the Champions League trophy, with Arsenal to lock horns with holders Paris Saint-Germain in the final on Saturday.

© Imago / News Images

Arsenal eyeing summer reinforcements, but will that effect Trossard?

Ahead of the showpiece in Budapest, Trossard has made his feelings clear over his future as an Arsenal player, with his current contract due to expire in June 2027.

Trossard has had to battle with the likes of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Noni Madueke and Eberechi for regular starts on the flanks for the Gunners, and it is thought that Arteta may look to bolster his squad with attacking reinforcements in the summer.

Indeed, the likes of Newcastle United’s Anthony Gordon, RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande, Atletico Madrid’s Julian Alvarez and Bournemouth’s Eli Kroupi Junior have all been linked with a move to the Emirates in recent months.

However, Trossard believes that he will remain at Arsenal next season and is “not afraid” of competition for places in Arteta’s team if fresh faces arrive at the club in the summer.

Asked if he would remain at Arsenal beyond the 2026 World Cup, Trossard told reporters, as quoted by the Metro: “At the moment, yes.

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Trossard is “an important piece” in Arteta’s Arsenal squad

“I still have one year on my contract, and hopefully, first we win the Champions League. Then I think next season can be another very nice season.

“Competition is always there. I am not afraid of that. They can bring in whoever they want. I know that I can hold my own. It was more about appreciation towards me, and I did feel that.”

Trossard added: “In the summer, I had a very good conversation with the coach. He also helped me in those negotiations and showed me that he really saw me as an important piece.

“I asked him honest questions and he was very honest in his answers to me. I am someone who, if you give me confidence, can give more.

“If you show me that I can be an important player for you, then I can give more. I feel that on the pitch.”

After being rested for Arsenal’s dead-rubber final-day win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League last weekend, Trossard will presumably be handed a start in Sunday’s Champions League final.