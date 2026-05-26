Arsenal transfer news: Sensational Gabriel Jesus swap mooted as two 'enquiries' made

By Ben Knapton | 26 May 2026 08:59

Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus has reportedly attracted interest from Atletico Madrid and Juventus amid increasing speculation over his future.

The Brazil international only played a bit-part role in Arsenal's 2025-26 Premier League title win, scoring just three goals in 14 appearances and making a mere three top-flight starts.

Jesus missed the first four months of the season with the devastating ACL injury he suffered in January 2025, although he still showed flashes of his former self both domestically and continentally.

The former Manchester City striker memorably scored a brace against Inter Milan in the Champions League league phase, as well as netting the opener in Sunday's 2-1 Premier League win over Crystal Palace.

However, Jesus's contract expires at the end of next season, and owing to his age and history of injuries, the 29-year-old is unlikely to be in line for an extension.

Atletico Madrid, Juventus 'enquire' over Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus

© Imago / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Jesus is keen to stay at Arsenal for the 2026-27 season, but this summer will be the Gunners' last chance to recoup a decent fee for their £45.4m investment.

Italian giants AC Milan are thought to have a strong interest in the South American, but according to Trivela, Atletico and Juventus will rival the Rossoneri for his services in the summer transfer window.

Both the Rojiblancos and the Bianconeri have supposedly made enquiries over Jesus, but neither team has presented a firm offer to the player's camp or Arsenal just yet.

Furthermore, Milan and Juventus touched base over a deal when they were still competing for a spot in the Champions League, but both clubs failed in that mission, finishing fifth and sixth respectively in the Serie A table to settle for Europa League places.

The report adds that a lack of UCL football at San Siro and the Allianz Stadium could hinder their chances of signing Jesus, but Atletico - who placed fourth in La Liga - will not have that problem.

Gabriel Jesus could be part of sensational Arsenal-Atletico swap

© Iconsport / ALTERPHOTOS/Acero

Diego Simeone's side therefore have an immediate advantage in the race to sign Jesus, and their interest in the Arsenal man could open the door to a sensational part-exchange deal.

The Premier League champions have long been linked with a move for Rojiblancos attacker Julian Alvarez, whose standout 2025-26 season saw him register 29 goal involvements in 49 matches across all competitions.

Arsenal are allegedly already considering a Gabriel Martinelli-Alvarez swap deal, but Atletico's desire to sign Jesus gives rise to the idea of a player-plus-cash deal involving both Brazilians.

The Gunners would still have to pay a decent cash sum to prise Alvarez away from the Spanish capital, but the club are not short of cash, and this three-way transaction has the potential to appease all parties.