Arsenal's Gabriel Magalhaes voted Premier League Defender of the Season over Man City, Liverpool stars

By Saikat Mandal | 25 May 2026 17:12

Gabriel Magalhaes has been crowned the Premier League's Defender of the Season in the 2025-26 Sports Mole Readers' Awards.

The Brazilian centre-back has been the defensive rock for Arsenal, helping the Gunners concede just 27 goals across the entire league campaign - the fewest of any side in the division.

Alongside his consistently commanding performances at the back, Gabriel also made key contributions at the other end, scoring three goals and providing four assists, including a dramatic 95th-minute winner in a 2-1 victory over Newcastle United.

Gabriel has been head and shoulders above the competition, and that dominance has been reflected by our audience, who handed him 67% of the vote to be named the Premier League's Defender of the Season in the 2025-26 Sports Mole Readers' Awards.

The 28-year-old was followed by Marc Guehi, who impressed for both Crystal Palace and Manchester City during the campaign.

In third place was Virgil van Dijk with just 7% of the vote, with the Liverpool captain unable to consistently impose himself in what proved to be a frustrating season for the Reds.

Gabriel’s Arsenal teammate Jurrien Timber and Manchester City’s Ruben Dias also earned honourable mentions, but neither came close to challenging the Brazilian for the award.