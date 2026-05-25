Arsenal set for huge Champions League final boost as key PSG star now 'unlikely' to start in Budapest

Arsenal have received an early boost ahead of next weekend's Champions League final in Budapest after fresh concerns emerged surrounding Paris Saint-Germain's squad.

Mikel Arteta's side are preparing for one of the biggest matches in the club's modern history after securing a place in the final following their impressive run through Europe.

And with PSG now sweating over the fitness of two major stars, the balance could potentially shift slightly in Arsenal's favour heading into Budapest.

Arsenal learn early PSG team news ahead of Champions League final

© Imago / PsnewZ

According to fresh reports in France, Achraf Hakimi is becoming 'increasingly unlikely' to start for PSG in the Champions League final after missing another important session in preparation for the game.

The Morocco right-back and fellow PSG star Ousmane Dembele both sat out an internal training match involving squad players over the weekend.

Hakimi instead completed individual training work as he continues recovering from injury concerns.

The 27-year-old has already missed PSG's previous Champions League semi-final second leg as well as their final four Ligue 1 fixtures, raising significant doubts over his fitness.

The report suggests that while he is progressing towards a return, a place on the bench currently appears more likely than a starting role.

Dembele remains another concern for PSG, although the Frenchman himself sounded optimistic. "I'm doing very well. I had a slight scare against Paris FC, but I'm fine and I'll be ready for the final."

He added: "Will I be 100 per cent for the final? Yes, I think so. Yes, I'll be ready."

Achraf Hakimi update is good news for Mikel Arteta and Arsenal

© Iconsport / ALTERPHOTOS/Tomas Garrido

If Hakimi is unable to start, then it would represent a significant boost for Arsenal ahead of one of the biggest matches in the club’s modern era.

The PSG captain is among Europe’s most influential attacking full-backs, providing relentless width, pace and creativity down the right flank. Much of PSG’s forward rhythm is built on his overlapping runs, his ability to stretch defensive lines and the leadership he brings in high‑pressure moments.

Without him, PSG may be forced into a reshuffle, potentially pushing Warren Zaïre‑Emery to right‑back and Fabian Ruiz into midfield, an adjustment that would inevitably alter their balance.

For Arteta and the Gunners, Hakimi’s absence would remove one of PSG’s most dangerous transitional threats and could open up valuable space for Arsenal’s left‑sided attackers to exploit.

The smallest margins often decide finals at this level, and losing a player of Hakimi’s calibre is not something any elite side absorbs lightly.

Arsenal still face a formidable challenge, but if PSG arrive in Budapest without one of their most explosive weapons, it undeniably shifts the dynamic of the contest.