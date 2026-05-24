Arsenal learn immediate Noni Madueke injury update for Champions League final after Crystal Palace scare

By Ben Knapton | 24 May 2026 23:20

Arsenal winger Noni Madueke did not appear visibly injured during the champions' Premier League trophy celebrations on Sunday, according to a report.

The former Chelsea winger scored the Gunners' final goal of the top-flight campaign as Arsenal beat Crystal Palace 2-1 at Selhurst Park in gameweek 38.

As Mikel Arteta's men had already wrapped up the Premier League title in midweek, Madueke was one of many second-string players given an opportunity from the start in the London derby, but his afternoon ended slightly prematurely.

The England international was seen holding the back of his left leg during the final 10 minutes, and he had to be replaced by Viktor Gyokeres following treatment from the medical team.

Madueke's withdrawal may have also sparked concern for Thomas Tuchel, who called the winger up to his England squad for the 2026 World Cup, which begins on June 11.

Arsenal receive reassuring Noni Madueke injury update

© Imago

A Grade 1 hamstring injury can often take a couple of weeks to heal, while Grade 2 issues require several weeks and Grade 3 tears approximately three months.

However, The Standard notes that Madueke was not seen limping or moving gingerly post-match, both before and during Arsenal's celebrations in front of the away end.

Arteta did not deliver an injury update in his post-game press conference - which was unsurprisingly dominated by title talk - so the severity of Madueke's injury is still clouded in uncertainty.

Arsenal will train in front of the media this week before facing Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final on May 30, though, which will give a clearer indication on Madueke's status.

The 24-year-old has registered eight goals and four assists in 42 games for the Gunners this season, but he was always expected to drop out for Bukayo Saka in Budapest.

Arsenal injury news: What's the latest on Jurrien Timber?

© Iconsport / Every Second Media/Alamy Live News

There was good and bad news on the injury front for Arsenal on Sunday, as before Madueke's withdrawal, Mikel Merino made his comeback after three months out with a foot problem.

The Spaniard's return to action meant that Arsenal only had Ben White and Jurrien Timber missing at Selhurst Park, although the former was able to lift the trophy in a knee brace.

Meanwhile, Timber has been sidelined since picking up a groin injury before the March international break, and Arteta has remained coy on his chances of featuring against PSG.

However, Timber recently issued a positive injury update as he bids to make the Champions League final, but Cristhian Mosquera is on hand to start at right-back if need be.

In another potential blow for Arsenal, Christian Norgaard came off at half time on Sunday, but the Dane was never going to start in Budapest.