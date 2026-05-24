Bournemouth break club record as Andoni Iraola hails "perfect ending" after Premier League final day

By Ben Sully | 24 May 2026 20:55 , Last updated: 24 May 2026 20:59

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola admitted that European qualification represented the "perfect ending" to his three-year stay on the south coast.

Iraola announced last month that he would leave his position as Cherries' head coach at the end of the 2026-27 season.

Since his announcement, Iraola has led Bournemouth into Europe for the first time in the club's history, securing a Europa League spot with a 1-1 draw against Manchester City on Tuesday.

Bournemouth entered the final day with a chance to secure Champions League qualification, knowing they had to finish in sixth and hope Aston Villa dropped down to fifth in the Premier League table.

While they clinched sixth spot with a draw against Nottingham Forest, Villa's win over Man City, and Liverpool's draw against Brentford ended Bournemouth's Champions League dreams.

We're all going on a European tour ✈️ pic.twitter.com/KuvSOi8zQX — AFC Bournemouth ? (@afcbournemouth) May 24, 2026

Iraola celebrates "perfect ending" to Bournemouth stint

Still, the campaign will go down as the most successful one in Bournemouth's history, making it a fitting end to Iraola's successful tenure.

"I am feeling so happy right now, so, so happy," Iraola told BBC Match of the Day.

"Now that everything is done is when you start to think and I become a little bit more emotional. I enjoyed the last moments, the celebrations with the supporters.

"I am quite hard, but I have been really close [to tears]. I cannot ask for much more.

"I have been so lucky to be in this moment with this group of players with this club. I think it is the perfect ending and I am so thankful."

Iraola has been linked with Bournemouth's fellow Premier League side Crystal Palace and Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen.

The 43-year-old is unsure about his next move, although he is set to make a decision in the near future.

"I don't know where I am going," Iraola aaded. "I think it is a moment where we will have to take our time and make decisions.

"Obviously, it's not going to be long because teams have to sign managers. Now is the moment where we will take decisions"

An emotional day ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4D4iySmxaA — AFC Bournemouth ? (@afcbournemouth) May 24, 2026

Bournemouth achieve record Premier League points tally

Marcus Tavernier scored in the 54th minute of Sunday's away clash against Nottingham Forest, cancelling out Morgan Gibbs-White's first-half opener.

Tavernier's seventh league goal of the season helped Bournemouth set a new club record for their highest points tally in a single top-flight campaign.

The Cherries collected 57 points from 38 Premier League games, surpassing their 56-point tally from the 2024-25 season.

Not only did they achieve their best finish in the top flight, but Bournemouth also finished the campaign with an 18-game unbeaten run, recording eight victories and 10 draws since losing 3-2 to Arsenal at the start of January.

Former RB Leipzig boss Marco Rose will attempt to build upon Iraola's fine work when he takes over the reins ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.