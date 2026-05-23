Sunday's Premier League predictions and previews including Tottenham vs. Everton

By Ben Knapton | 24 May 2026 00:00

Today's Premier League predictions include all 10 final-day fixtures, including Tottenham Hotspur's crucial relegation clash at home to Everton and Liverpool's attempt to guarantee Champions League football at home to Brentford.

One of two colossal final-day Premier League clashes taking place in the capital, Tottenham Hotspur conclude their fight for survival at home to Everton on Sunday afternoon.

The Lilywhites missed the chance to stay up in midweek, but thanks to their two-point lead and superior goal difference over West Ham United, a draw here should suffice to retain their perpetual Premier League status.

We say: Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 Everton

Tottenham should find some attacking success against an Everton team who have conceded at least two goals in each of their last five away games, and have nothing but a top-half finish at stake.

Backing Spurs to win any home game this season has been a tall order, but we have faith in De Zerbi's men to obtain the point required to prolong their Premier League stay.

> Click here to read our full preview for Tottenham vs. Everton, including team news and predicted lineups

West Ham United’s 14-year stay in the Premier League will be on the line on Sunday afternoon when they lock horns with Leeds United at the London Stadium in their final fixture of the 2025-26 season.

While the Hammers face an uphill battle to avoid relegation, the Whites are merely playing for pride having already secured their top-flight safety.

We say: West Ham United 3-2 Leeds United

While safe and in-form Leeds pose a significant threat on the back of an impressive eight-game unbeaten run, scoring 12 goals and conceding only five in the process, West Ham’s sheer desperation for top-flight survival should give them the ultimate competitive edge.

Backed by a raucous home crowd at the London Stadium, expect the Hammers to improve on their dire display at Newcastle and dig deep to secure a gritty, high-stakes victory in an entertaining end-to-end contest, which may prove to be enough to avoid the drop.

> Click here to read our full preview for West Ham vs. Leeds, including team news and predicted lineups

Liverpool know that a place in the Premier League's top five will be guaranteed if they avoid defeat at Anfield against European hopefuls Brentford on Sunday in their final match of the season.

Arne Slot's hosts are fifth with 59 points and can even claim Champions League football if they lose given they are three points ahead of sixth-placed Bournemouth, while ninth-placed Brentford have 52 points and could earn a spot in the Europa League.

We say: Liverpool 2-1 Brentford

It would be fitting for Salah and Robertson to end their careers at Anfield on a high, and the former will be particularly desperate to score one final time for the Merseysiders.

While Liverpool will still have weaknesses that Brentford could exploit, the home crowd will try their best to carry the Reds to a bittersweet victory.

> Click here to read our full preview for Liverpool vs. Brentford, including team news and predicted lineups

Andoni Iraola will take charge of Bournemouth for the final time when the Cherries travel to the City Ground to face Nottingham Forest in their last Premier League fixture of the 2025-26 campaign on Sunday afternoon.

While the Tricky Trees have already secured their top-flight status for another season, Bournemouth are still in contention to qualify for the Champions League.

We say: Nottingham Forest 0-2 Bournemouth

Nottingham Forest newly-potent attack has the potential to pose a serious threat to Bournemouth’s backline, but the Cherries will back themselves to keep the Tricky Trees quiet, as they boast the best defensive away record among Premier League clubs in 2026, conceding just five goals.

Iraola’s in-form side have remarkably drawn 17 games in the Premier League this season, the joint-most of any team in a 38-game season, but we are backing the South Coast club to produce another stellar performance and claim all three points to keep their historic Champions League dream alive.

> Click here to read our full preview for Nottingham Forest vs. Bournemouth, including team news and predicted lineups

Michael Carrick will officially take charge of his first match as permanent Manchester United head coach on Sunday, as the Red Devils conclude their Premier League campaign against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Man United are third in the Premier League table and have confirmed that spot ahead of the final set of fixtures, while Brighton are seventh, with the Seagulls looking to secure European football for next term.

We say: Brighton & Hove Albion 2-2 Manchester United

There has not actually been a draw between these two sides since May 1983, and there has never been a Premier League draw between Brighton and Man United, so we are expecting history to be made on Sunday, with the points potentially being shared at the Amex.

> Click here to read our full preview for Brighton vs. Man United, including team news and predicted lineups

Sunderland’s commendable 2025-26 Premier League season could still conclude with the Black Cats securing a European berth for the first time in 53 years, as they welcome Chelsea to the Stadium of Light in Sunday’s final round.

Separated by two places in the standings, the mid-table hosts’ day may end with Regis Le Bris’s side claiming a Europa League or Conference League berth, but they must win to give themselves a chance of either outcome.

We say: Sunderland 2-1 Chelsea

Sunderland’s final-day incentive to play in Europe next season after waiting 53 years suggests that the motivated Wearside club could edge out their London visitors on Sunday.

While Chelsea have the superior pedigree, their mixed enthusiasm could hold them back at the Stadium of Light, and the Black Cats should back themselves to complete a double over the Blues for the first time in over two decades.

> Click here to read our full preview for Sunderland vs. Chelsea, including team news and predicted lineups

After missing out on the Premier League title, Manchester City welcome Europa League winners Aston Villa to the Etihad Stadium for their final fixture of the 2025-26 season on Sunday afternoon.

This match will represent Pep Guardiola’s last game in charge of the Citizens following confirmation of his exit on Friday after 10 trophy-laden years at the club.

We say: Manchester City 3-1 Aston Villa

It is difficult to predict the outcome of a game with zero sporting consequences for either team, especially with both managers expected to heavily rotate their starting lineups.

It remains to be seen exactly what shape Aston Villa will be in after their Europa League celebrations, while Man City will be motivated by opportunity to give Guardiola, Bernardo and Stones a victorious send-off in front of the newly-expanded Etihad crowd. With that in mind, an entertaining home win could be on the cards here.

> Click here to read our full preview for Man City vs. Aston Villa, including team news and predicted lineups

In between the obligatory guard of honour and Premier League trophy lift, newly-crowned holders Arsenal cap off a triumphant campaign away to London rivals Crystal Palace on Sunday afternoon.

The Gunners were confirmed as champions on Tuesday thanks to Manchester City's 1-1 draw with Bournemouth, while a Conference League-focused Palace side have nothing on the line but pride.

We say: Crystal Palace 1-1 Arsenal

Arteta and Glasner find themselves in a peculiar position; both with nothing to play for domestically, both keen to avoid injuries before European finals, but both also determined not to suffer a hit to the confidence before going for continental glory.

However, with rotation on both ends likely, and the World Cup also on players' minds, a tepid final-day draw appears the most likely outcome.

> Click here to read our full preview for Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal, including team news and predicted lineups

Simply scrapping for a top-half finish on the final day of the Premier League season, 49-pointers Fulham and Newcastle United lock horns at Craven Cottage on Sunday afternoon.

While both sides are only three points off eighth-placed Chelsea, the Blues face 10th-placed Sunderland on the final day, meaning that the Cottagers and the Magpies' European chances have already gone up in smoke.

We say: Fulham 1-2 Newcastle United

Craven Cottage has often brought out the best in Fulham this season, but the Cottagers' attacking output has decreased significantly as the season has worn on, whereas Newcastle are finally firing again.

We expect Howe's men to potentially sneak into the top 10 spots with a final triumph of the term, therefore marking a bitter end to Silva's Fulham journey.

> Click here to read our full preview for Fulham vs. Newcastle United, including team news and predicted lineups

There will be a shootout for 19th in the Premier League table on the final gameweek of the campaign, as Burnley welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers to Molineux on Sunday afternoon.

Burnley are currently 19th, two points ahead of 20th-placed Wolves, with both teams heading down to the Championship for the 2026-27 campaign.

We say: Burnley 0-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers

This has a goalless draw written all over it. Unfortunately, we cannot see a classic occurring on Sunday, with the points potentially being shared at the end of a tough watch.

> Click here to read our full preview for Burnley vs. Wolves, including team news and predicted lineups

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