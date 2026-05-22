Preview: Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 22 May 2026 20:28 , Last updated: 22 May 2026 20:29

There will be a shootout for 19th in the Premier League table on the final gameweek of the campaign, as Burnley welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers to Molineux on Sunday afternoon.

Burnley are currently 19th, two points ahead of 20th-placed Wolves, with both teams heading down to the Championship for the 2026-27 campaign.

Match preview

There is no getting away from the fact that it has been a tough campaign for Burnley, with a record of four wins, nine draws and 24 defeats from 37 matches leaving them 19th in the table on 21 points.

The Clarets are heading straight back down to the Championship, and they would finish bottom of the table if they were to lose at home to Wolves on Sunday afternoon.

Burnley have the worst home record in the Premier League this season, only picking up 12 points from 18 matches in front of their own fans, but they were impressive in a 1-0 loss to Arsenal last time out.

The Clarets have not managed to triumph in the Premier League since February 11, and there will be huge changes at the club this summer, as a new head coach prepares to arrive.

Steven Gerrard is still considered as the favourite for the job at this stage of proceedings, and it would be fascinating to see how the ex-Liverpool captain performs at the helm.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Wolves, meanwhile, will enter this match off the back of a 1-1 draw with Fulham, and they have taken two points from their last three games, which is a slight positive.

Rob Edwards' side will finish 19th rather than 20th if they collect all three points on Sunday, and they will want to give their suffering supporters something to cheer at Turf Moor.

Wolves have won three, drawn 10 and lost 24 of their 37 league matches this season, while they have the worst attacking record in the division, having only netted 26 times in 2025-26.

Edwards' team also have the worst away record in the league, picking up just five points from 18 games, failing to record a single win in the process, while they have scored only seven times.

Earlier this season, Wolves suffered a 3-2 home defeat to Burnley, but it was 1-1 when the two teams last locked horns at Turf Moor in the Premier League in April 2024.

Burnley Premier League form:

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Wolves Premier League form:

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Team News

© Iconsport / Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Burnley will be missing Jordan Beyer (thigh) and Josh Cullen (knee) through injury on Sunday, but the home side are otherwise in strong shape for the visit of Wolves.

Zian Flemming has impressed for Burnley this season, finding the back of the net on 10 occasions in the Premier League, and the forward could be playing his last game for the club on Sunday.

There will be changes from the side that started against Arsenal last time out, with James Ward-Prowse and Marcus Edwards potentially among those being introduced into the side.

As for Wolves, Sam Johnstone (shoulder), Leon Chiwome (knee), Matt Doherty (muscle) and Enso Gonzalez (knee) will be absent for their team's final match of the season.

Joao Gomes is set to join Atletico Madrid but is expected to be involved on Sunday, while there will be a start for Andre, who has signed a new long-term contract with the club.

There is also set to be a spot in the XI for Mateus Mane, who is also confirmed to be staying with Wolves this summer despite a host of interest in his services.

Burnley possible starting lineup:

Dubravka; Walker, Ekdal, Esteve, Hartman; Florentino, Ward-Prowse; Edwards, Ugochukwu, Anthony; Flemming

Wolverhampton Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Bentley; Mosquera, Krejci, S Bueno, H Bueno; J Gomes, Andre; R Gomes, Mane, Hee-Chan; Armstrong

We say: Burnley 0-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers

This has a goalless draw written all over it. Unfortunately, we cannot see a classic occurring on Sunday, with the points potentially being shared at the end of a tough watch.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

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