Team News: Valencia vs. Barcelona injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Champions Barcelona will conclude their La Liga campaign against Valencia on Saturday.
Hansi Flick's side have won the title this term ahead of second-placed Real Madrid, while Valencia are ninth in the La Liga table and can still qualify for Europe.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news ahead of the contest.
VALENCIA VS. BARCELONA
VALENCIA
Out: Eray Comert (suspended), Mouctar Diakhaby (muscle)
Doubtful: Lucas Beltran (knee), Jose Copete (ankle), Dimitri Foulquier (knee), Jose Gaya (muscle), Renzo Saravia (muscle)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Dimitrievski; Rendall, Tarrega, Nunez, Vazquez; Rioja, Ugrinic, Rodriguez, Ramazani; Guerra, Duro
BARCELONA
Out: Lamine Yamal (hamstring), Fermin Lopez (foot)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: J Garcia; Araujo, Cubarsi, E Garcia, Balde; Gavi, De Jong, Pedri; Raphinha, F Torres, Rashford