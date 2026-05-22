La Liga Gameweek 38
Valencia
May 23, 2026 8.00pm
Estadio de Mestalla
Barcelona

Team News: Valencia vs. Barcelona injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Valencia vs. Barcelona injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago / Ricardo Larreina Amador

Champions Barcelona will conclude their La Liga campaign against Valencia on Saturday.

Hansi Flick's side have won the title this term ahead of second-placed Real Madrid, while Valencia are ninth in the La Liga table and can still qualify for Europe.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news ahead of the contest.

VALENCIA VS. BARCELONA

VALENCIA

Out: Eray Comert (suspended), Mouctar Diakhaby (muscle)

Doubtful: Lucas Beltran (knee), Jose Copete (ankle), Dimitri Foulquier (knee), Jose Gaya (muscle), Renzo Saravia (muscle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Dimitrievski; Rendall, Tarrega, Nunez, Vazquez; Rioja, Ugrinic, Rodriguez, Ramazani; Guerra, Duro

BARCELONA

Out: Lamine Yamal (hamstring), Fermin Lopez (foot)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: J Garcia; Araujo, Cubarsi, E Garcia, Balde; Gavi, De Jong, Pedri; Raphinha, F Torres, Rashford

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