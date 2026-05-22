Brighton vs. Man United: Who will make Michael Carrick's first XI as permanent Red Devils boss?

By Matt Law | 22 May 2026 19:44 , Last updated: 22 May 2026 19:45

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick could hand Mason Mount a start in Sunday's Premier League clash with Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex.

Casemiro will not be involved on Sunday, with the Brazil international's final appearance for the club coming in last weekend's 3-2 success against Nottingham Forest.

Meanwhile, it would be a surprise to see Manuel Ugarte feature considering that the Uruguay international is set to be on his way out at the end of the season.

As a result, Mount could feature in central midfield alongside Kobbie Mainoo.

Benjamin Sesko remains a major doubt due to the shin injury which has seen him miss the team's last two matches, while Matthijs de Ligt is out with a long-term back issue.

Bryan Mbeumo could feature through the middle, while Harry Maguire is set to start, fresh from his England snub for the 2026 World Cup, which has caused huge controversy.

Bruno Fernandes will go in search of history this weekend, with the Portugal international needing just one more assist to break the all-time record for assists in a single Premier League campaign.

As it stands, Fernandes is level on 20 with Kevin De Bruyne and Thierry Henry.

Manchester United possible starting lineup:

Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw; Mainoo, Mount; Amad, Fernandes, Cunha; Mbeumo

> Click here to see how Brighton could line up against Man United

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