Premier League Gameweek 38
Brighton
May 24, 2026 4.00pm
The American Express Community Stadium
Man Utd

Brighton vs. Man United: Predicted XI for the Seagulls as Fabian Hurzeler's side eye Champions League spot

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Man United audition for Baleba? How Brighton could line up vs. Red Devils
© Sports Mole / Every Second Media

Carlos Baleba is set to feature in central midfield when Brighton & Hove Albion conclude their 2025-26 Premier League campaign against Manchester United on Sunday afternoon.

The Cameroon international continues to be linked with a move to Man United, and the Red Devils are believed to be giving serious consideration to a move for the midfielder this summer.

As a result, it could be a Man United audition for Baleba on Sunday.

Danny Welbeck, fresh from his England snub, is also in line to feature at the tip of the attack, with the 35-year-old bidding to add to the 13 Premier League goals that he has scored this season.

Brighton will be missing Stefanos Tzimas (knee), Kaoru Mitoma (thigh) and Adam Webster (knee) for this weekend's contest with the 20-time English champions.

Mats Wieffer (ankle), meanwhile, needs to be assessed.

Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler could name an unchanged side from the one that started the 1-0 defeat to Leeds United last time out.

Brighton & Hove Albion possible starting lineup:

Verbruggen; Veltman, Van Hecke, Dunk, Cuyper; Hinshelwood, Baleba, Gross; Minteh, Welbeck, Kadioglu

> Click here to see how Man United could line up against Brighton

You can watch our preview of Brighton vs. Man United below:

 
 
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