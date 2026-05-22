England World Cup squad: Marcus Rashford reacts to selection with intriguing social media post

By Carter White | 22 May 2026 16:40

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has reacted to his selection in England's World Cup squad.

The 28-year-old has spent the 2025-26 campaign on loan at Spanish giants Barcelona from the Theatre of Dreams, where the attacker fell out of favour under the reign of former boss Ruben Amorim.

It has been widely reported that Rashford is extremely keen on making his Catalonia move permanent ahead of the 2026-27 season, however, the two clubs are yet to reach an agreement over the transfer.

Also a powerhouse in La Liga, trophyless Real Madrid are said to be a surprise potential suitor for the England star, with possible new head coach Jose Mourinho known to be a massive admirer of the winger.

Over the course of 31 La Liga matches this term, Rashford has netted eight goals and provided seven assists for Barca, who cantered to the Spanish title under the expert tutelage of Hansi Flick.

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'Things got tough' - Rashford reacts to England selection

On Friday morning (May 22), England head coach Thomas Tuchel announced his 26-man squad for the upcoming World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico, with 48 countries set to battle for the global crown.

Reacting to the news of his inclusion in the Three Lions plans, Rashford posted a story on Instagram which read: "Special thanks Unai (Emery), Hansi (Flick), Thomas (Tuchel), Aston Villa, Barcelona and England for believing in me when things got tough."

The message rather crucially does not mention his parent club Manchester United, who have fared well without his services during the 2025-26 campaign, finishing third in the Premier League.

As a result, the Red Devils have secured a long-awaited return to the Champions League for next season, when Michael Carrick will commence his reign as permanent head coach at the Theatre of Dreams.

The former midfielder has been an overwhelming success in the dugout at Old Trafford, bringing the club away from the toxicity which characterised the spells of Erik ten Hag and Amorim.

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Rashford's England role

Rashford is one of two left-sided attackers selected by Tuchel for England's World Cup squad, with the Barcelona man expected to battle it out with Newcastle United man Anthony Gordon for a starting spot.

Whilst Gordon has been particularly impressive in the Champions League this season, Rashford undeniably has a higher level of ability and could turn a game on its head for the Three Lions.

The 28-year-old will be hoping to start alongside England stalwarts Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka in attack at the World Cup, with Jude Bellingham and Morgan Rogers fighting for the attacking-midfield role.