Man City transfer news: Chelsea star 'strongly' wanted by Enzo Maresca as initial talks held

By Saikat Mandal | 22 May 2026 19:27

An era has officially come to an end after Manchester City confirmed that their legendary manager Pep Guardiola will step down following Sunday’s Premier League clash against Aston Villa.

While much of the attention will naturally shift towards Guardiola’s next destination, the more intriguing storyline may well centre around what comes next for City, and how the club intends to preserve the extraordinary standards established under the Spaniard over the past decade.

It has been widely reported that former Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has emerged as the only serious candidate to succeed Guardiola, with City seemingly favouring continuity in philosophy rather than a dramatic stylistic shift.

Naturally, if Maresca does take charge, he would be expected to put his own stamp on the squad, and one player already being linked with a potential move is Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez.

Enzo Maresca eyes Enzo Fernandez reunion?

© Imago / Crystal Pix

Fernandez joined Chelsea from Benfica in January 2023 for a fee of around £107m, arriving with immense expectations after his World Cup-winning exploits with Argentina.

The 25-year-old quickly developed into one of Chelsea’s most influential midfielders and is believed to have enjoyed a strong working relationship with Maresca during the Italian’s time at Stamford Bridge.

Recent speculation surrounding Fernandez’s future has only intensified after a number of cryptic comments, with several elite clubs — including Real Madrid — reportedly monitoring the situation closely.

According to Florian Plettenberg, Maresca is strongly pushing for Fernandez to become part of Manchester City’s next evolution, with the Argentine said to be among the club’s desired summer targets.

Perhaps most significantly, initial discussions are believed to have already taken place behind the scenes, although City would almost certainly need to commit a huge fee to tempt Chelsea into selling to a direct rival.

Enzo Fernandez: Natural replacement for Rodri?

© Imago / Craig Mercer

With Guardiola departing, there is also growing uncertainty around Rodri, who has been repeatedly linked with a move to Real Madrid.

Should Los Blancos succeed in prising Rodri away from the Etihad, the pathway for City to pursue Fernandez would become considerably clearer, particularly given the Argentine’s technical profile and ability to dictate tempo from deep areas.

Madrid, however, are themselves in urgent need of elite midfield reinforcements, meaning if both they and Manchester City move for Fernandez, the situation could quickly evolve into a high-stakes transfer battle involving two of Europe’s biggest clubs.

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