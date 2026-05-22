Preview: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 22 May 2026 19:03 , Last updated: 22 May 2026 19:06

Michael Carrick will officially take charge of his first match as permanent Manchester United head coach on Sunday, as the Red Devils conclude their Premier League campaign against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Man United are third in the Premier League table and have confirmed that spot ahead of the final set of fixtures, while Brighton are seventh, with the Seagulls looking to secure European football for next term.

Match preview

Brighton have plenty on the line heading into the final matchday, with the Seagulls aiming to secure European football for the 2026-27 campaign, and they could still qualify for the Champions League.

As it stands, Fabian Hurzeler's team are seventh in the table, which is a Europa League league phase spot, while they are one point ahead of eighth-placed Chelsea, who are qualifying for the Conference League playoff round at this stage of proceedings.

Brighton are only one point ahead of ninth-placed Brentford, so they could miss out altogether, while the Seagulls are three points behind sixth-placed Bournemouth, and that spot would be a Champions League position if Aston Villa were to finish fifth in the division.

The home side will enter this match off the back of a 1-0 defeat to Leeds United, and they have actually lost two of their last three games in England's top flight.

Brighton have actually won seven of their last 10 matches against Man United in all competitions, including a 2-1 success in the third round of the FA Cup back in January.

© Imago / Focus Images

Man United confirmed Carrick as their permanent head coach on Friday, with the Englishman signing a contract at Old Trafford until the summer of 2028, and the 44-year-old will be hoping to celebrate by guiding the Red Devils to another victory on the final matchday.

Carrick has won 11 of his 16 Premier League games since replacing Ruben Amorim in January, and he has been rewarded with the top job; this is a pressure-free game for the Red Devils considering that third spot in the Premier League table has been secured.

Man United will enter this match off the back of a 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest, and they have been victorious in four of their last five league games, but their last game on the road was a goalless draw against Sunderland on May 9.

The 20-time English champions will return to the Champions League for the 2026-27 campaign, so there will be a completely different set of challenges for Carrick next term.

Man United have the fourth-best away record in the Premier League this season, picking up 26 points from 18 matches, only suffering four defeats in the process.

Brighton & Hove Albion Premier League form:

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Manchester United Premier League form:

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Team News

© Imago / Sportimage

Brighton will be missing Stefanos Tzimas (knee), Kaoru Mitoma (thigh) and Adam Webster (knee) through injury on Sunday, while Mats Wieffer (ankle) is a major doubt for the contest.

Head coach Hurzeler could name an unchanged side from the one that took to the field for the first whistle against Leeds, with Danny Welbeck set to feature through the middle against his former club.

Carlos Baleba remains a target for Man United and could make the move to Old Trafford this summer - the midfielder may therefore be making his final appearance for Brighton this weekend.

As for Man United, Matthijs de Ligt (back) remains unavailable, while Benjamin Sesko is a major doubt with the shin injury that has seen him miss the team's last two matches.

Casemiro made his final appearance for the Red Devils last time out against Forest and will not be involved this weekend, so Mason Mount could be in line for a spot in central midfield.

Shea Lacey could be one of the youngsters involved in the squad on Sunday, but a strong starting side should take to the field, including Harry Maguire, fresh from his England snub.

Bruno Fernandes needs just one assist to break the all-time record for assists in a single Premier League campaign, with the Portugal international currently tied with Kevin De Bruyne and Thierry Henry on 20.

Brighton & Hove Albion possible starting lineup:

Verbruggen; Veltman, Van Hecke, Dunk, Cuyper; Hinshelwood, Baleba, Gross; Minteh, Welbeck, Kadioglu

Manchester United possible starting lineup:

Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw; Mainoo, Mount; Amad, Fernandes, Cunha; Mbeumo

We say: Brighton & Hove Albion 2-2 Manchester United

There has not actually been a draw between these two sides since May 1983, and there has never been a Premier League draw between Brighton and Man United, so we are expecting history to be made on Sunday, with the points potentially being shared at the Amex.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

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