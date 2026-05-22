Liverpool transfer news: £87m attacker emerges 'leading' transfer target for the Reds

By Saikat Mandal | 22 May 2026 20:12

Liverpool have reportedly identified Yan Diomande as their top attacking target ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 19-year-old joined RB Leipzig only last summer but has already enjoyed a sensational breakthrough campaign, registering 13 goals and 10 assists in 36 appearances across all competitions.

Capable of operating on either flank, Diomande is widely regarded as one of Europe’s most exciting young attacking talents, and it comes as little surprise that elite clubs, including Paris Saint-Germain, are monitoring his situation closely.

With club legend Mohamed Salah set to depart at the end of the season, Liverpool are expected to prioritise reinforcements in wide attacking areas, and Diomande is increasingly being viewed as a natural long-term successor.

Yan Diomande emerges as leading target for Liverpool

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, Diomande has emerged as a “leading” target for the Reds this summer, although any deal would be far from straightforward.

Leipzig are keen to retain their prized asset for at least another season and are in a stronger position to do so after securing qualification for the 2026-27 Champions League.

Ornstein claims the Bundesliga club would only consider entering serious negotiations if an offer in excess of €100m (£87.2m) arrives.

Liverpool are believed to have positioned themselves strongly on the player side, and should encouragement emerge from that front, formal club-to-club discussions could quickly follow.

A lot may also depend on whether the Merseyside club secure Champions League qualification, which appears likely if they avoid defeat on the final day.

Yan Diomande would be a terrific addition to Liverpool's squad

© Imago / dts Nachrichtenagentur

The Ivory Coast international has already earned a place in his nation’s squad for the 2026 World Cup, further underlining just how rapidly his stock has risen.

Liverpool have reportedly tracked him extensively throughout the campaign and are said to be particularly impressed not only by his current output, but by his ceiling as a future world-class attacker.

Diomande’s appeal lies in his terrifying unpredictability. Two-footed, explosive, technically gifted and fearless in one-v-one situations, he can dismantle defenders from either flank, whether through subtle manipulation, direct acceleration, or sheer physical thrust.

The youngster can finish with finesse or brute force, create angles where none seem to exist, and perhaps most frighteningly for defenders, change speed in an instant, turning seemingly harmless situations into moments of chaos.

While Leipzig’s valuation appears eye-watering at first glance, there is a growing sense that rather than potentially becoming a £87.2m player in the next two years, Diomande may already be operating at a level that justifies such extraordinary belief.