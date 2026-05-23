Arsenal transfer news: First summer exit confirmed as Gunners release statement

By Ben Knapton | 23 May 2026 09:48

Arsenal have confirmed their first summer exit ahead of the opening of the transfer window, as Karl Hein will soon join Bundesliga side Werder Bremen on a permanent deal.

The Estonia international was loaned to the former German champions for the 2025-26 campaign but has made just two appearances during a frustrating stint.

Hein's debut for Werder Bremen came in a 4-0 loss to Bayern Munich on September 26, after which he kept a clean sheet in a 1-0 win over St Pauli on October 4, but he has not played a minute since.

The 24-year-old has been forced to play second fiddle to Mio Backhaus for the majority of the season, and he also missed the last couple of months of the campaign with a thumb injury.

Nevertheless, Hein - who was out of contract at the Emirates this summer - has done enough to stay at Werder Bremen, as Arsenal announced in a statement on Saturday morning.

Arsenal confirm permanent Karl Hein transfer to Werder Bremen

© Imago / Nordphoto

"Karl Hein will complete a permanent move to Bundesliga side Werder Bremen in July 2026," a statement on arsenal.com read.

"We thank Karl for his contribution to the club during his time with us and wish him all the best for his next chapter with Werder Bremen. The deal is subject to the completion of regulatory processes."

Hein departs Arsenal following an eight-year spell in North London, having joined the Under-18s from hometown club Nomme United in 2018 and quickly becoming a regular at youth level.

Hein played 41 matches for Arsenal's Under-21s and made his competitive senior debut in the 2022-23 EFL Cup third round against Brighton & Hove Albion, shipping three goals in a 3-1 defeat.

However, the goalkeeper - who was also loaned out to Reading and Real Valladolid earlier in his career - failed to make another appearance for Mikel Arteta's side.

Which Arsenal players could leave alongside Karl Hein?

© Imago / News Images

The Gunners are not expected to bank any money from Hein's exit given that the Estonian was about to become a free agent, but they are expected to boost their coffers with major sales over the summer.

Arsenal could reportedly axe as many as eight players before the start of next season, including the injury-plagued Ben White and Gabriel Jesus, the latter of whom has been tipped to start against Crystal Palace in Sunday's Premier League clash.

Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard could also depart to make room for a new left-winger, and Ethan Nwaneri's future is up in the air following an unsuccessful loan spell at Marseille.

In addition, the Gunners are supposedly assessing the futures of Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz, while Atletico Madrid have taken an interest in versatile defender Cristhian Mosquera.

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