Man United transfer news: 'Full agreement' reached for £45.8m transfer as manager issues statement

By Ben Knapton | 23 May 2026 07:40

Atalanta BC manager Raffaelle Palladino has confirmed that Ederson is in talks with a "top club" following claims of an agreement with Manchester United.

The Red Devils - who confirmed Michael Carrick as their permanent head coach on Friday - are expected to target central reinforcements as a matter of priority for the 2026-27 campaign.

Casemiro is already known to be heading for the exit door when his contract expires next month, and he could be joined by the out-of-favour Manuel Ugarte, whom Man United have reportedly activated an exit plan for.

The likes of Elliot Anderson, Carlos Baleba and Adam Wharton have long been touted as Man Utd's top targets, but each member of the Premier League trio could end up costing over £100m.

Instead, the Red Devils have found a cut-price alternative in Ederson, and following reports that Man Utd were making progress over a transfer, they have seemingly taken another big step towards his capture.

Man United reach 'full agreement' for Ederson transfer

© Imago / IMAGO / Jan Huebner

According to Sport Italia, a 'full agreement' has been reached between Man United and Atalanta for Ederson, and the Brazilian's move to Old Trafford is 'almost complete'.

Man United will supposedly pay an upfront fee of £41.5m for the midfielder, which could rise to £45.8m if all performance-related add-ons are hit.

Ederson was an unused substitute during Atalanta's 1-1 draw with Fiorentina in Friday's Serie A clash, and Palladino revealed that his decision was due to the 26-year-old's imminent exit.

"Ederson didn’t play today because there’s a concrete negotiations with a top club," Palladino said, as Ederson prepares to bid farewell to La Dea following a productive four-year spell in Bergamo.

Atalanta paid £19.8m to bring Ederson to the club from Salernitana in 2022, since when the Brazilian has registered 16 goals and six assists in 180 appearances for the Serie A giants, winning one Europa League in 2023-24.

Ederson has scored three goals and set up two more in 41 matches during the current campaign, but he was left out of Carlo Ancelotti's final Brazil squad for the 2026 World Cup.

Ederson's injury record assessed ahead of £45.8m Man United move

© Imago / IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

It is too early to proclaim Ederson as 'the next Casemiro', but the 26-year-old represents a youthful and available successor to his more experienced colleague, and one who rarely gets injured.

Ederson has missed eight games in all tournaments this season - four due to a meniscus injury and four through rest - but he has only sat out 10 senior matches in his entire career, according to Transfermarkt.

The midfielder has never played fewer than 30 matches in a Serie A season for Atalanta, and such consistent reliability may very well have been a key factor in Man Utd's decision to quickly wrap up an affordable deal.