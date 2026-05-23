Chelsea transfer news: Valentin Barco contract length 'revealed' ahead of Strasbourg exit

By Darren Plant | 23 May 2026 10:03

Chelsea have reportedly agreed to sign Strasbourg midfielder Valentin Barco on a contract until 2032.

The Blues are currently preparing to play Sunderland in a Premier League fixture at the Stadium of Light on Sunday, aware that victory would secure European football for next season.

However, defeat to the Black Cats may lead to Chelsea missing out ahead of the arrival of Xabi Alonso, who will naturally be targeting additions to his first-team squad.

One deal appears close to being announced with Barco having announced earlier this week that he would be leaving Strasbourg.

That development came after previous speculation suggested that Chelsea had already finalised his signing several weeks ago.

© Imago / PsnewZ

Barco to join Chelsea players on long-term contracts

According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea chiefs have agreed a six-year contract with the Argentina international.

Should that be confirmed, it would take the amount of Blues players on deals until 2032 or 2033 to a total of 12.

With Emanuel Emegha also due to arrive from Strasbourg, that could increase to 13 once details of that transfer emerge.

Before announcing his pending exit from the Ligue 1 outfit, Barco had three years remaining on his terms at Stade de la Meinau.

He is departing Strasbourg with a record of three goals and 11 assists from 58 appearances in all competitions.

© Iconsport / Cesar Cebolla, Pressinphoto

Will Barco become an immediate starter at Chelsea?

Having struggled in six Premier League appearances for Brighton & Hove Albion earlier in his career, there are going to be doubts about Barco's ability to handle English football.

That said, his stock has risen considerably with regular football at Strasbourg, to the extent where he will be considered as an option for multiple roles.

If Alonso uses a 3-4-2-1 formation like he did at Bayer Leverkusen, Barco could feature as a left wing-back if Marc Cucurella is sold.

A recent report suggested that the future of the Spain international could be an ongoing topic for debate.