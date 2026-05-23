Arsenal injury news: Jurrien Timber provides new recovery update before Champions League final

By Ben Knapton | 23 May 2026 08:00

Arsenal right-back Jurrien Timber has insisted that he is not giving up hope of being fit for the Champions League final as he battles back from a groin injury.

The Dutchman pulled out of the Netherlands squad during the March international break with the issue, which at the time was not believed to be overly serious.

However, Timber has now spent two months on the sidelines, sitting out each of Arsenal's last 13 games across all competitions with no clear indication on when he might return.

To make matters worse for Mikel Arteta, Timber's fellow right-back Ben White suffered a moderately severe knee injury against West Ham United two weekends ago, ruling him out of the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain on May 30.

White and Timber's problems mean that Cristhian Mosquera is Arteta's only recognised alternative at right-back, although Declan Rice has been trialled as an emergency option to mixed results.

The Englishman impressed in that role during December's win over Brighton & Hove Albion but struggled against the Irons, leading Arteta to make another half-time change and restore Rice to his midfield position.

Arsenal's Jurrien Timber hopeful of being fit for Champions League final

© Iconsport / PA Images

Speaking before Arsenal's final-day Premier League fixture against Crystal Palace, Arteta refused to rule Timber out of the trip to Budapest but admitted that the defender was a bit behind Mikel Merino, who is now available for selection again after a foot injury.

Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman previously took a more pessimistic approach, though, claiming that it 'does not look rosy' for Timber to make either the Champions League final or the World Cup.

However, the 24-year-old is ruling nothing out, saying: "Hopefully [I'll make the Champions League final]. Yeah. There’s hope. But like I said, we’ll see," as quoted by Arsenal Insider.

"I’m working really hard. I’m trying really hard and obviously playing a Champions League final is a dream. So I will give everything and then with the World Cup as well. But obviously first the Champions League final and it’s going to be amazing."

Timber excelled offensively and defensively in the Arsenal backline before his injury, claiming 11 goal contributions in his first 43 appearances of the season in all competitions, four of his own and seven assists.

What happens to Arsenal if Cristhian Mosquera gets injured?

© Imago

With White and Timber still missing ahead of Crystal Palace, Arteta will seemingly have no choice but to risk Mosquera at right-back, on a day where Arsenal are expected to make several changes elsewhere.

However, should the worst happen and Mosquera pick up an injury at Selhurst Park, Arteta would have to choose from two emergency options to replace the Spaniard against PSG, if Timber also misses out.

Rice would likely be the main candidate, as Arsenal are well-stocked in midfield with Martin Zubimendi, Christian Norgaard, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Merino, Eberechi Eze and Martin Odegaard.

Alternatively, William Saliba could be shifted out wide as either Piero Hincapie or Riccardo Calafiori partner Gabriel Magalhaes centrally, with the other starting at left-back.

Saliba has played seven games at right-back during his club career, according to Transfermarkt, but none since his 2021-22 loan spell at Marseille.