Preview: Remo vs Athletico Paranaense - prediction, team news, lineups

By Saikat Mandal | 23 May 2026 10:05

Remo and Athletico Paranaense meet on Sunday at the Mangueirao in the 17th round of the 2026 Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A, in a clash between two sides under pressure but occupying very different positions in the table.

Remo will look to draw confidence from home support and their recent form as they aim to make life difficult on their own ground. Athletico Paranaense, meanwhile, arrive on the back of a more consistent campaign and will seek to justify their status as favourites despite playing away from Curitiba. Below are the key predictions for the encounter.

Match preview

Clube do Remo are competing in their first Serie A season in 32 years, having been absent from the top flight of Brazilian football for three decades.

Despite inconsistencies, the side showed signs of a revival when they came from behind to beat Chapecoense 3-2 away from home, securing the result in the closing minutes. The victory boosted the squad's confidence ahead of the remainder of the campaign.

That win took Remo to 15 points, moving them up to 18th in the table. The Belem-based side have shown a more solid away record, operating in an organised fashion and exploiting counter-attacks effectively. The challenge now is to replicate that performance on home soil.

Their form at the Mangueirao remains the primary concern for head coach Leo Conde in this Serie A campaign. At home, Remo have won just once and struggle when required to take the initiative against their opponents. Against Athletico-PR, improving that record will be essential if they are to climb out of the relegation zone.

In attack, Yago Pikachu and Alef Manga lead the side's main offensive threats. Patrick de Paula organises the midfield, while Vitor Bueno and Gabriel Taliari provide additional options going forward. A full house is anticipated at the Mangueirao, with strong backing from the home supporters expected.

© Imago / IMAGO / Fotoarena

Athletico-PR arrive in more settled form. In the previous round, the Hurricane drew 1-1 with Flamengo at the Arena da Baixada and maintained their place in the upper reaches of the table.

Under Odair Hellmann, the side have established themselves as one of the more organised outfits in the division.

In attack, Kevin Viveros, Stiven Mendoza and Julimar form the trio responsible for Athletico-PR's main offensive threat. Their constant movement and variety of options make the Curitiba side difficult to contain, and the forward line has been one of the standout features of their campaign.

Defensively, Athletico-PR also maintain consistency through a compact system that offers opponents few openings. Gaston Benavidez and Lucas Esquivel contribute both in defensive duties and in build-up play along the flanks. The side's swift transition between defence and attack remains one of their defining characteristics.

Sunday's fixture pits two sides at very different points in the table against one another. Remo are attempting to escape the relegation zone and draw strength from their supporters, while Athletico-PR seek to cement their place among the sides challenging for continental qualification. An intense and significant contest is anticipated.

Remo Brasileiro form:

Remo form (all competitions):

Athletico Paranaense Brasileiro form:

Athletico Paranaense form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Pera Photo Press

Remo head into the fixture with three notable absentees. Patrick de Paula and Gabriel Taliari remain sidelined through injury, while Ze Ricardo serves a suspension following his dismissal against Palmeiras. The absences force Leo Conde to reshape his midfield in particular.

With those players unavailable, Vitor Bueno is expected to come into the starting line-up alongside Jose Welison and Patrick in the creative positions. In attack, Yago Pikachu, Alef Manga and Jaja form the forward line that featured in the win over Chapecoense. The manager is expected to maintain the same core unit to preserve the side's recent positive momentum.

Athletico-PR will also face selection difficulties in Belem. Defender Carlos Teran and midfielder Luiz Gustavo remain in the treatment room and will not be available. Their absence limits Odair Hellmann's defensive options for the fixture.

Without the pair, Arthur Dias is expected to continue at centre-back alongside Aguirre, while Juan Portilla returns from suspension. In attack, Kevin Viveros and Stiven Mendoza remain Athletico-PR's primary offensive threats, with Claudinho available as a creative option in midfield.

Remo possible starting lineup:

Marcelo Rangel; Marcelinho, Marllon, Duplexe Tchamba, Mayk; Jose Welison, Patrick, Vitor Bueno; Yago Pikachu, Jaja, Alef Manga. Manager: Leo Conde.

Athletico Paranaense possible starting lineup:

Santos; Juan Felipe, Aguirre, Arthur Dias, Leo; Gaston Benavidez, Felipinho, Joao Cruz, Juan Portilla; Claudinho; Stiven Mendoza, Kevin Viveros. Manager: Odair Hellmann.

We say: Remo 2-1 Athletico Paranaense

Remo arrive in strong form, having won four of their last five matches in all competitions, including notable victories over Botafogo and Bahia. The atmosphere at the Mangueirao, combined with strong home support, could prove a significant advantage for the Blue Lion.

Athletico Paranaense, meanwhile, are going through a less convincing spell, with just one win in their last five matches and three consecutive draws. The visitors may find it difficult to impose themselves away from home against a confident and attack-minded Remo side.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

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