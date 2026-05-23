Liverpool vs. Brentford: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Mo Salah's final Reds game

By Anthony Nolan | 23 May 2026 21:05

Liverpool will be looking to secure Champions League qualification on Sunday, when they welcome Brentford to Anfield for their final game of the Premier League season.

Arne Slot's Reds have struggled throughout the campaign, but they are hoping to bounce back from a well-deserved 4-2 defeat against Aston Villa in what will be Mohamed Salah's last game for the club.

As for Keith Andrews's Bees, they are also aiming to qualify for Europe, though a 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace most recently means they head into this clash with one win from their last 10 outings across all competitions.

Here, Sports Mole covers all you need to know about how to watch Liverpool take on Brentford on the Premier League's final day.

What time does Liverpool vs. Brentford kick off?

This match kicks off at 4:00pm on Sunday, May 24 for viewers in the UK.

Where is Liverpool vs. Brentford being played?

The Bees will make the trip up to Anfield, the iconic 61,276-capacity ground that has been home to Liverpool since 1892.

How to watch Liverpool vs. Brentford in the UK

TV channels

The game will be broadcast live on the Sky Sports+ TV channel in the UK.

Online streaming

Alternatively, fans can stream the action live via Sky Sports+ Stream or through NOW UK if they have purchased the Sky Sports package on the online platform.

Highlights

Key moments will be posted to the SkySportsPL X (formerly Twitter) account, while highlights will be uploaded to the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel later in the day.

What is at stake for Liverpool and Brentford?

Liverpool look set for another busy summer in the transfer market, but their plans rely on qualifying for the Champions League and the financial boost that UEFA's premier club competition provides.

However, the occasion will also be underpinned by the fact that the Merseysiders will wave goodbye to Salah and Andrew Robertson on Sunday, recognising the duo for their impressive nine years of service.

Slot's side come into this weekend's decisive showdown needing to avoid defeat in order to guarantee a top-five finish, but having seen the team lose two of their last three games, Reds fans will be nervous.

Meanwhile, Brentford are ninth, level on 52 points with eighth-placed Chelsea and one shy of seventh-placed Brighton & Hove Albion.

Andrews's Bees were one of the favourites for relegation prior to the start of the campaign, but they could yet make history by qualifying for Europe, taking advantage of the fact that the Blues will play Sunderland this weekend.

Check out Sports Mole's video preview for Liverpool vs. Brentford:

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