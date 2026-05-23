Premier League Gameweek 38
Liverpool
May 24, 2026 4.00pm
Anfield
Brentford

Team News: Liverpool vs. Brentford injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Liverpool vs. Brentford injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Iconsport / Jessica Hornby/Sportimage

Liverpool will bid farewell to Mohamed Salah and Andrew Robertson on Sunday, when they play their final Premier League game of the season against Brentford at Anfield.

With the Reds in fifth place with 59 points, a draw will be enough for them to secure a Champions League spot, while Brentford are ninth with 52 points and could still qualify for Europe.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news ahead of the contest.

LIVERPOOL vs. BRENTFORD

LIVERPOOL

Out: Conor Bradley (knee), Hugo Ekitike (Achilles), Giovanni Leoni (knee), Wataru Endo (foot)

Doubtful: Alisson (fitness), Jeremie Frimpong (hamstring strain), Alexander Isak (fitness)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Alisson; Szoboszlai, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Wirtz, Ngumoha; Gakpo

BRENTFORD

Out: Fabio Carvalho (knee), Antoni Milambo (knee), Rico Henry (thigh)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kelleher; Kayode, Van den Berg, Collins, Lewis-Potter; Yarmoliuk, Henderson; Ouattara, Damsgaard, Schade; Thiago

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