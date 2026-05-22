Liverpool lineup vs. Brentford: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Mo Salah call awaits Arne Slot

By Lewis Nolan | 22 May 2026 23:06 , Last updated: 22 May 2026 23:52

Mohamed Salah will call time on his Premier League career as a Liverpool player on Sunday, when the Reds face Brentford at Anfield in their final game of the season.

Arne Slot could be tempted to leave the Egyptian out of the starting lineup given the winger appeared to take aim at the manager on social media.

However, with the Dutchman under pressure, leaving Salah out of the team would only incite the Anfield crowd and widen the divide between the stands and the dugout.

A mixture of youth and experience could be fielded in froward areas, with teenager Rio Ngumoha a possible inclusion on the left flank, while Cody Gakpo may start up front ahead of number 10 Florian Wirtz.

There is little reason to doubt the inclusion of Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister in the middle of the pitch, though their selection would almost certainly force Dominik Szoboszlai to play at right-back.

On the opposite side of the back four, leaving out Andrew Robertson would be controversial, so expect the Scotsman to make his 378th and final appearance for the club.

Ibrahima Konate could be waving goodbye to the Anfield faithful unless he signs a contract extension, but irrespective of his situation off the pitch, he will likely make another start next to captain Virgil van Dijk in the heart of the backline.

Alisson Becker's fitness is not yet assured, though the goalkeeper has trained with the squad, and he will be desperate to start considering there have been persistent suggestions that he could seek an exit this summer.

Liverpool possible starting lineup:

Alisson; Szoboszlai, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Wirtz, Ngumoha; Gakpo

> Click here to see how Brentford could line up for this match

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