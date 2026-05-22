Preview: Mirassol vs Fluminense - prediction, team news, lineups

By Nsidibe Akpan | 22 May 2026 20:59

Mirassol and Fluminense meet this Saturday (23) at the Estadio Jose Maria de Campos Maia (Maiao) in the 17th round of the Brasileirao 2026, with the encounter bringing together two sides experiencing contrasting domestic campaigns as they prepare for another important chapter in their respective seasons.

The match also carries an intriguing continental backdrop, as the clubs find themselves in opposite situations in the Copa Libertadores despite their differing league fortunes, a paradox that is expected to shape the atmosphere and narrative surrounding the clash in the interior of São Paulo.

Match preview

Mirassol secured qualification for the Copa Libertadores round of 16 on Tuesday with a 2-1 victory over Always Ready in Paraguay, after the match was moved from El Alto — located 4,090 metres above sea level — to the Tigo La Huerta stadium in Asunción because of Bolivia’s socioeconomic crisis.

Without the altitude advantage that usually favours their opponents, the Leao confirmed top spot in Group G on 12 points and became the second Brazilian club to qualify for the knockout stages, behind only Corinthians.

In the Brasileirao, however, the situation is far less positive, as Mirassol occupy 19th place with just 13 points collected from three wins, four draws and eight defeats, although two of those victories have come at home, where the side have displayed a completely different level by winning four of their last five matches at the Maião across all competitions.

That strong home form has fuelled confidence within the squad, especially after recent victories over Always Ready in the Libertadores, Bragantino in the Copa do Brasil and LDU in another impressive continental display.

During the same run, Mirassol also drew 1-1 with Chapecoense and suffered only one defeat — a 3-1 away loss to Atletico Mineiro — highlighting a clear pattern in which the team become considerably more competitive whenever they play at the Maiao.

© Imago / IMAGO / Pera Photo Press

Fluminense arrive in Sao Paulo facing fixture congestion and difficult decisions over priorities, with the Tricolor set to host Deportivo La Guaira at the Maracana just four days later in the decisive final round of Copa Libertadores Group C, making squad rotation highly likely as key players are expected to be preserved for Wednesday’s encounter.

The victory over Bolivar on Tuesday kept Fluminense alive in the Libertadores, but the club’s situation remains delicate, as they moved onto five points in Group C alongside the Bolivian side while still trailing in the head-to-head record.

To progress to the knockout stages, Fluminense must beat La Guaira and hope Bolivar fail to defeat Independiente Rivadavia, who currently lead the group on ten points, leaving the Tricolor without complete control over their continental destiny.

Their domestic campaign, by contrast, has been far more stable, with Fluminense sitting third in the Brasileirao on 30 points, five behind leaders Palmeiras, after a victory over Sao Paulo maintained their strong position near the top of the table, although the need to manage the squad ahead of the Libertadores could still weaken the team against Mirassol.

The recent head-to-head record between the clubs is perfectly balanced, with each side winning once during the 2025 Brasileirao campaign, as Fluminense claimed a 1-0 victory in the most recent meeting after Mirassol had previously won 2-1 at the Maiao, and the combination of home advantage, continental confidence and a likely rotated visiting side could once again favour the Leão this weekend.

Mirassol Brasileiro form:

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Mirassol form (all competitions):

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Fluminense Brasileiro form:

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Fluminense form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / Carneiro Images

Rafael Guanaes is expected to select a lineup similar to the one that defeated Always Ready, while Victor Luis remains available for the league fixture despite his recent sending-off.

Igor Formiga, Neto Moura, Andre Luis and Negueba are all still sidelined through injury.

Luis Zubeldia has confirmed his intention to rotate the squad against Mirassol, with less frequently used players likely to receive opportunities while important figures such as Luciano Acosta and Ganso are preserved for the decisive clash with La Guaira, and Samuel Xavier is among the players expected to feature prominently.

Matheus Martinelli and Alisson remain unavailable as they continue their recovery in the treatment room.

Mirassol possible starting lineup:

Walter; Daniel Borges, Joao Victor, Willian Machado, Reinaldo; Neto Moura, Aldo Filho; Alesson, Shaylon, Carlos Eduardo; Nathan Fogaca

Fluminense possible starting lineup:

Fabio; Guga, Ignacio, Juan Freytes, Samuel Xavier; Hercules, Nonato; Agustin Canobbio, Jefferson Savarino, Acosta; John Kennedy

We say: Mirassol 2-1 Fluminense

History may repeat itself at the Maiao, where Mirassol are enjoying their strongest period of the season after building momentum from a historic Copa Libertadores qualification, with the team producing impressive performances at home despite their difficult league position and collecting important victories in both continental and domestic cup competitions.

Fluminense, meanwhile, arrive under pressure to carefully manage their squad ahead of the decisive meeting with La Guaira, a fixture that could define their Libertadores campaign, and with rotation expected alongside part of the team’s focus already shifting towards next Wednesday, the Tricolor may struggle against a Mirassol side that consistently looks far more dangerous and competitive on home soil.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.