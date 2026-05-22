Burnley vs. Wolves: Predicted XI for the Clarets in bottom-of-the-table contest at Turf Moor

By Matt Law | 22 May 2026 20:46 , Last updated: 22 May 2026 20:47

Burnley will be without the services of two players for Sunday's bottom-of-the-table clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers at Turf Moor.

The Clarets will be missing Jordan Beyer (thigh) and Josh Cullen (knee) through injury, but the hosts are otherwise in strong shape for the visit of Wolves.

Zian Flemming has impressed for Burnley this season, finding the back of the net on 10 occasions in the Premier League, and the forward will again feature through the middle.

There will be changes from the side that started against Arsenal last time out, with James Ward-Prowse and Marcus Edwards potentially among those being introduced into the side.

Hjalmar Ekdal and Quilindschy Hartman could also be in line for spots at the back.

Jaidon Anthony has had a productive campaign in the Premier League, scoring eight goals and registering four assists in this season's competition, and there should be another start for the attacker.

Burnley possible starting lineup:

Dubravka; Walker, Ekdal, Esteve, Hartman; Florentino, Ward-Prowse; Edwards, Ugochukwu, Anthony; Flemming

> Click here to see how Wolves could line up against Burnley

You can watch our preview of Burnley vs. Wolves below: