Preview: Gremio vs Santos - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adepoju Marvellous | 22 May 2026 20:35

Gremio and Santos meet on Saturday at the Arena do Gremio in round 17 of the Brasileiro. Both sides are level on 18 points and remain perilously close to the relegation zone, adding extra significance to this direct six-pointer near the foot of the table. The result could prove decisive in easing pressure before the World Cup break.

The Tricolor will look to capitalise on their strong home form and return to winning ways in the Brasileiro. Carlos Vinicius, the club's top scorer in the competition, once again stands out as the main attacking threat in front of their home supporters.

Santos, meanwhile, arrive under pressure after a defeat to Coritiba and must look to bounce back without Neymar, relying on the attacking threat of Gabigol and Miguelito to avoid slipping further into the relegation battle.

Match preview

Gremio head into the 17th round sitting 15th in the Brasileiro table with 18 points, still within uncomfortable proximity of the relegation zone. Last round, they drew with Bahia away, continuing their inconsistent run in the competition. However, they boosted confidence mid-week with a 2-0 win over Palestino in the Copa Sudamericana.

Despite their inconsistent league form, Gremio's record at the Arena remains one of their biggest strengths this season. The defeat to Flamengo marked their first home loss in the championship, ending a strong run in front of their own crowd. In Porto Alegre, the atmosphere often elevates the team's performance in important fixtures.

Luis Castro deploys a system built around compactness, pace, and high pressing on the flanks. Pavon is a key figure in attacking transitions, while Monsalve orchestrates the creative midfield. The combination of domestic and continental fixtures has further sharpened the squad's competitive edge.

The need for a win makes this a particularly crucial fixture for Gremio. A positive result could push the club away from the danger zone and bring greater stability heading into the rest of the season. Supporters are treating this match as a must-win moment in the campaign.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Santos arrive under significant pressure after their 3-0 defeat to Coritiba in the previous round of the Brasileiro. The result left Peixe hovering near the relegation zone and intensified scrutiny of the team's performances. The side will aim to regain confidence in a direct confrontation away from home.

Away from Vila Belmiro, Santos' form has been a major concern this campaign. Alexi Stival's men are yet to win on their travels and have struggled to maintain intensity and organisation away from home. This inconsistency is a serious worry for the technical staff at the midway point of the season.

Defensive frailties remain Santos' biggest obstacle to turning their season around. They concede too many goals and lack the offensive efficiency to compensate, keeping them anchored near the bottom of the table. Restoring balance between defence and attack has become the squad's main focus.

Despite the pressure, Santos see this match as an opportunity to respond directly in the standings. The squad is aiming to show more competitiveness on the road and end their poor run of away results. A positive result would ease tension in the group and help restore confidence ahead of upcoming fixtures.

Gremio Brasileiro form:

D

L

W

D

L

D

Gremio form (all competitions):

D

W

L

W

D

W

Santos Brasileiro form:

W

L

D

D

W

L

Santos form (all competitions):

D

D

W

W

L

D

Team News

© Imago / Action Plus

Gremio will be without several key players for Saturday's fixture. Gabriel Mec, Pedro Gabriel, and Andre Henrique are all suspended after picking up cards in the last round. Arthur Melo, Balbuena, Gabriel Grando, Marlon, and Nardoni remain sidelined through injury.

On the positive side, Luis Castro will have Pavon available again, with the Argentine returning from suspension served against Bahia. He strengthens the right flank, a fundamental part of Gremio's attacking system. Carlos Vinícius remains the main attacking reference for the match.

For Santos, Neymar remains absent after suffering a calf muscle injury during the defeat to Coritiba. Gabriel Menino, Joao Schmidt, and Thaciano are also still in the treatment room. Barreal is suspended and will miss out in midfield.

With several absentees, Santos are expected to adopt a more defensively balanced setup in Porto Alegre. Gabigol will be the primary attacking focal point, with Miguelito and Rollheiser likely to share duties on the flanks. In midfield, Willian Arao is set to play a more prominent role in a unit focused on defensive solidity.

Gremio possible starting lineup:

Weverton; Pavon, Eduardo, Viery, Paulista; Perez, Noriega; Enamorado, Braithwaite, Amuzu; Vinicius

Santos possible starting lineup:

Brazao; Igor, Frias, Verissimo, Escobar; Willian Arao, Oliva, Bontempo; Miguelito, Rollheiser, Barbosa

We say: Gremio 1-0 Santos

Gremio have lost just once at home in 16 Brasileiro rounds and regain Pavon, a key component in Luis Castro's attacking transitions. Carlos Vinicius, the club's top scorer in Serie A with seven goals, provides the Tricolor with a centre-forward reference that Santos have repeatedly struggled to contain in away fixtures.

Santos have not won any of their seven away league matches in the 2026 Brasileiro, recording three defeats and four draws, and travel to Porto Alegre without Neymar, Barreal, Gabriel Menino, Joao Schmidt, and Thaciano. The combination of defensive frailties on the road and numerous absentees favours a Gremio side accustomed to grinding out narrow wins at the Arena.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

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