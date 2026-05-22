Burnley vs. Wolves: Predicted XI for Rob Edwards' side as Joao Gomes prepares to make farewell appearance

By Matt Law | 22 May 2026 20:44 , Last updated: 22 May 2026 20:49

Joao Gomes is set to bid farewell to Wolverhampton Wanderers in Sunday's bottom-of-the-table clash with Burnley at Turf Moor.

The Brazilian is believed to have an agreement in place with Atletico Madrid to make the move to Diego Simeone's side during this summer's transfer window.

Joao Gomes is set to feature in the middle of the midfield and will be joined by Andre, who has signed a new long-term contract with Wolves in a major boost ahead of this match.

Mateus Mane's future has been the subject of much speculation of late due to his breakthrough this season, but it has been confirmed that the 18-year-old will stay at the club this summer, and there should be another starting role for him on Sunday afternoon.

Hwang Hee-chan has struggled to show his best form during the current season, but there should also be a spot in the XI for the 30-year-old this weekend.

Meanwhile, Adam Armstrong, who has one goal in 13 Premier League appearances since his January arrival, is in line to feature as the centre-forward at Turf Moor.

Wolverhampton Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Bentley; Mosquera, Krejci, S Bueno, H Bueno; J Gomes, Andre; R Gomes, Mane, Hee-Chan; Armstrong

> Click here to see how Burnley could line up against Wolves

You can watch our preview of Burnley vs. Wolves below: