Preview: Always Ready vs Mirassol - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 18 May 2026 17:15

Having one of the most remarkable Libertadores campaigns by a debutant club in recent years, Mirassol will look to take a decisive step towards the knockout rounds when they face Always Ready on Tuesday night in the fifth round of the 2026 Copa Libertadores group stage.

Originally scheduled to be played in El Alto, the match was moved to Asuncion, Paraguay, by CONMEBOL due to the ongoing political and social crisis in Bolivia, dramatically changing the complexion of the contest.

Match preview

The venue switch has been the major talking point ahead of this decisive Group stage encounter, as Mirassol had already prepared for one of the toughest away trips in South American football, only to receive notification on Sunday morning that the game would instead be staged in Paraguay.

For Rafael Guanaes and his players, the news came as a major boost, as the Brazilian side no longer need to deal with the extreme physical demands of altitude football, a factor that historically transformed Always Ready into a dangerous home side in continental competitions.

The Bolivian club publicly expressed disappointment with the decision, acknowledging that losing the El Alto conditions removes their biggest competitive edge – historically, Always Ready have struggled badly outside Bolivia in international tournaments and are still searching for their first continental victory played outside their home country.

Julio Cesar Baldivieso's side have also been weakened this season by the departure of top scorer Rodrigo Castillo, who joined Fluminense earlier in the campaign, while veteran striker Triverio has attempted to lead the line, but the team has lacked the same attacking threat without Castillo's goals.

The off-field instability in Bolivia has further complicated preparations, as protests and travel blockades disrupted training schedules in recent weeks, leaving the squad far from ideal conditions ahead of arguably their most important game of the group stage.

Always Ready will be further sad about this development, as it might affect their momentum in the competition, having recorded a 4-0 win over Lanus in their last Libertadores game, halting a run of three losses to start the tournament.

Though since that triumph, they have played a goalless draw with Independiente and lost 1-0 to The Strongest in their domestic league.

© Imago / Carneiro Images

Mirassol, meanwhile, continues to be one of the stories of this year's Libertadores - in their first-ever appearance in the competition, the Brazilian side has already collected three wins from four matches and could mathematically secure qualification for the round of 16 with another victory here.

Guanaes has successfully adapted his side's tactical approach for continental football, as they have become far more compact defensively in the Libertadores, conceding only twice in four matches, while remaining aggressive when pressing opponents high up the pitch.

Their impressive 2-0 victory over LDU in the previous round highlighted the team's growing maturity, with Oliveira opening the scoring before Reinaldo converted from the penalty spot in an emotional moment dedicated to his late mother.

Domestically, however, the reality has been far more complicated, as Mirassol remain inside the Brasileirao relegation zone after an inconsistent start to the Serie A campaign, and physical fatigue is becoming a growing concern due to the relentless schedule.

The Brazilian side played away to Atletico Mineiro at the weekend, losing 3-1, and now travels again only days later, forcing Guanaes to carefully manage his squad.

Still, the removal of altitude from the equation makes this a much more favourable fixture than initially expected, especially for a Mirassol team that has consistently looked tactically disciplined in Libertadores action.

Mirassol also carry momentum from the reverse fixture earlier in the group stage, where they controlled large periods of the game and showed the defensive organisation to win 2-0.

Always Ready Copa Libertadores form:

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Always Ready form (all competitions):

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Mirassol Copa Libertadores form:

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Mirassol form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago

Always Ready continue searching for attacking solutions following Castillo's departure, with Baldivieso expected to maintain the compact system that has recently prioritised defensive organisation over expansive attacking football.

Experienced goalkeeper Alain Baroja remains one of the squad's leaders, while Fernando Saucedo and Hector Cuellar are expected to shoulder responsibility in midfield.

Mirassol remain without Igor Formiga, Negueba and Igor Carius through injury, while Yuri Lara is also doubtful.

Daniel Borges should continue at right-back, while Lucas Oliveira is set to marshal the defence again after his goal against LDU.

Guanaes is expected to retain the attacking trio of Carlos Eduardo, Shaylon and Everton Galdino behind Edson Carioca, though Alesson remains an important attacking option from the bench after impressing earlier in the competition.

Always Ready possible starting lineup:

Baroja; Hurtado, Gomez, Rambal, Suarez; Cuellar, Saucedo, Rodriguez; Amoroso, Triverio, Maraude.

Mirassol possible starting lineup:

Walter; Borges, Oliveira, Machado, Reinaldo; Moura, Denilson, Shaylon; Carlos Eduardo, Carioca, Galdino.

We say: Always Ready 0-2 Mirassol

The relocation to Paraguay significantly changes the balance of this fixture. Without the altitude of El Alto, Always Ready lose the factor that traditionally compensates for the technical gap against stronger opponents.

Mirassol arrive physically tired, but tactically they have looked extremely organised throughout the Libertadores campaign. Their defensive solidity, emotional confidence and ability to adapt to adverse situations should allow the Brazilian side to control proceedings and secure the victory that would seal a historic qualification for the knockout rounds.



For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.