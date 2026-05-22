Preview: Vitoria vs Internacional - prediction, team news, lineups

By Saikat Mandal | 22 May 2026 21:27

The Estadio Manoel Barradas hosts a high-pressure encounter on Saturday, May 23, as Vitoria and Internacional meet in the 17th round of the 2026 Campeonato Brasileirão Serie A. With both sides looking to pull clear of the relegation zone ahead of the World Cup break, the stakes are significant. Vitoria will once again rely on the strength of their home support, while Internacional aim to continue the progress made under Paulo Pezzolano in recent weeks.

More than a tactical contest, the match carries a strong emotional and territorial dimension. The Barradao has a reputation for turning evenly matched fixtures into physical, high-intensity battles, an environment in which Vitória often thrive in front of their supporters. Internacional may possess the stronger squad on paper, but they face a historically difficult setting for southern teams, particularly in high-pressure trips to the Northeast.

Match preview

Vitoria begin the round in 14th place in the Brasileirão, with 19 points from 15 matches. Their campaign still warrants concern, but the recent signs are more encouraging than those seen in the opening weeks of the competition. Jair Ventura's side have returned to competing at a high level at home and are looking to build on that improvement to pull away from the bottom of the table.

The Barradao remains the club's greatest asset this season. In Salvador, Vitoria grow physically, raise their off-the-ball intensity and manage to accelerate matches through the emotional pressure created by their supporters. That was demonstrated by their 2-0 victory over Flamengo in the Copa do Brasil — a result that secured their place in the round of 16 — and again in the 6-2 thrashing of ABC in the Copa do Nordeste, which lifted confidence in the squad ahead of Internacional's visit.

Vitoria's recent Brasileirão form helps to explain the pressure bearing down on the side. Before the rout of ABC, they were beaten 2-0 by RB Bragantino in a match in which they struggled to retain possession and were exposed defensively down both flanks. The São Paulo club controlled much of the attacking play while the home side produced little away from the Barradão, underlining once again the stark difference in their performances at home and on the road.

The 2-2 draw against Fluminense two rounds ago at the Maracanã, however, left more positive signs for the coaching staff. Vitória were able to respond after falling behind, turned the game around in the second half and conceded the equaliser only in the final minutes. Despite not winning, the performance was considered one of their most competitive away outings of the campaign so far.

The attacking improvement is closely linked to Renato Kayzer's excellent form. The striker has scored 10 goals this season and has established himself as the focal point of the attack. Erick is equally influential, with nine goals and 10 assists in 2026 — figures that help explain his growing importance to the side.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Internacional arrive in a more comfortable position in the table. They sit 11th with 21 points from 16 matches, and their recent form suggests they have the potential to push further up the standings. Paulo Pezzolano's men have lost just once in their last 13 matches across the Brasileirão and the Copa do Brasil.

The 4-1 victory over Vasco in the previous round was arguably Internacional's most convincing performance of 2026. Carbonero was directly involved in four goals, scoring twice and providing two assists, but he is suspended for the trip to Salvador. His absence significantly alters the team's attacking dynamic.

Despite their improved form, Internacional are well aware that the circumstances of this fixture are far from straightforward. Historically, sides from the South encounter physical and mental challenges when playing in Salvador, particularly in weeks disrupted by long travel and a congested schedule. The Barradão tends to turn closely contested games into battles of pressing, second balls and sustained psychological pressure.

Pezzolano's side will likely seek to counter that environment through ball retention. Villagra has grown in importance over recent rounds and has become a key figure in the team's short build-up play out from the back. Rafael Borré and Alerrandro remain the main attacking references in a front line that has lost pace and depth without Carbonero.

Recent statistics point to a more balanced contest than the quality gap between the squads might suggest. Vitória tend to raise their intensity sharply at the Barradão, while Internacional continue to be inconsistent away from the Beira-Rio. The recent head-to-head record also reinforces the trend towards a tight, low-scoring affair.

Vitoria Brasileiro form:

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Vitoria form (all competitions):

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Internacional Brasileiro form:

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Internacional form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Iconsport / SUSA

Jair Ventura continues to deal with significant injury problems. Anderson Pato, Camutanga, Dudu, Edu, Mateus Silva and Rúben Ismael all remain sidelined through injury, while Zé Vitor is suspended. The key positive news for the home side is the return of Renato Kayzer and Ramon, who missed the RB Bragantino match through suspension and are now available once more.

Despite the absences, Vitória retain players in strong individual form, including Lucas Arcanjo — their standout performer in the Brasileirão — and Gabriel Baralhas, a central figure in midfield organisation. In attack, Erick remains the most creative player in the squad, contributing directly to important goals throughout the campaign.

For Internacional, Johan Carbonero — the star of the win over Vasco — is suspended after accumulating yellow cards and will not feature in Salvador. In goal, Sergio Rochet is still competing with Anthoni for the starting position after returning from injury without fully regaining his confidence following a run of below-par displays.

Internacional's injury list continues to include Alan Rodríguez, Paulinho and Thiago Maia. Victor Gabriel and Félix Torres return from suspension, however, and strengthen the defensive unit once more. In attack, Alerrandro and Rafael Borré arrive in good form, while Alan Patrick is expected to take on greater creative responsibility.

Vitoria possible starting lineup:

Lucas Arcanjo; Nathan Mendes, Neris, Edu and Ramon; Gabriel Baralhas, Dudu and Matheuzinho; Erick, Renê and Renato Kayzer. Manager: Jair Ventura.

Internacional possible starting lineup:

Rochet (Anthoni); Bruno Gomes, Gabriel Mercado, Juninho and Matheus Bahia; Villagra, Bruno Henrique and Bernabei; Vitinho, Alerrandro and Rafael Borré. Manager: Paulo Pezzolano.

We say: Vitoria 1-0 Internacional

The Barradão tends to make life difficult for sides from the South, particularly owing to the heat, the crowd pressure and the physical intensity Vitória bring to the opening exchanges. That pattern was evident in the last meeting between the sides in Salvador, when Internacional were beaten 1-0 without creating any meaningful attacking opportunities.

Vitória arrive buoyed by the thrashing of ABC and are strengthened by the returns of Renato Kayzer and Ramon. Internacional, meanwhile, are still seeking greater consistency away from home and rely heavily on individual quality to compete in a historically demanding environment.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.