Brentford lineup vs. Liverpool: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Keith Andrews ponders Jordan Henderson call

By Lewis Nolan | 22 May 2026 23:03 , Last updated: 22 May 2026 23:47

Brentford's hopes of securing European football rest on their Premier League clash with hosts Liverpool on Sunday, and Keith Andrews will have a tough choice to make in midfield.

The Bees arrive with relatively few injuries in their squad, with attacker Fabio Carvalho, midfielder Antoni Milambo and defender Rico Henry the only players to have been ruled out.

Perhaps the biggest call for Andrews will be whether to include Jordan Henderson in his lineup, as while a return to Anfield could be an emotional one for the former Liverpool captain, the head coach would have to make changes to his midfield to accommodate the 35-year-old.

If Andrews rewards Henderson with a start, he may be stationed in a double pivot next to Yehor Yarmoliuk, and the pair would almost certainly be asked to support number 10 Mikkel Damsgaard.

The attacking midfielder will have to act as the creative spark for wide forwards Dango Ouattara and Kevin Schade, as well as striker Igor Thiago.

Goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher is set to return to Anfield alongside former Red Sepp van den Berg, who can be pencilled into the starting lineup alongside centre-back Nathan Collins.

Right-back Michael Kayode has caused issues for Liverpool in the past, with his famous long throws a real asset, while left-back Keane Lewis-Potter has scored three times in the league this season.

Brentford possible starting lineup:

Kelleher; Kayode, Van den Berg, Collins, Lewis-Potter; Yarmoliuk, Henderson; Ouattara, Damsgaard, Schade; Thiago

> Click here to see how Liverpool could line up for this match

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