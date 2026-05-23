Team News: Burnley vs. Wolves injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Matt Law | 23 May 2026 16:00 , Last updated: 23 May 2026 16:00

Burnley will host Wolverhampton Wanderers on the final matchday of the 2025-26 Premier League campaign.

Wolves are currently bottom of the Premier League table, but they are only two points behind 19th-placed Burnley ahead of Sunday's clash.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news ahead of the contest.

BURNLEY

Out: Jordan Beyer (thigh), Josh Cullen (knee)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Dubravka; Walker, Ekdal, Esteve, Hartman; Florentino, Ward-Prowse; Edwards, Ugochukwu, Anthony; Flemming

WOLVES

Out: Sam Johnstone (shoulder), Leon Chiwome (knee), Matt Doherty (muscle), Enso Gonzalez (knee)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Bentley; Mosquera, Krejci, S Bueno, H Bueno; J Gomes, Andre; R Gomes, Mane, Hee-Chan; Armstrong