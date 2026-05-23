Team News: Sunderland vs. Chelsea injury, suspension lists, predicted XIs

By Seye Omidiora | 23 May 2026 16:00 , Last updated: 23 May 2026 16:00

Sunderland have the chance to cap off a remarkable return to the top flight in the European places on Sunday, when Chelsea visit the Stadium of Light on the final matchday.

The Black Cats could still finish as high as seventh in the Premier League table, while a win for Chelsea could see them leapfrog Brighton & Hove Albion.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the team news for both clubs.

SUNDERLAND

Out: Dan Ballard (suspended), Chemsdine Taibi (knock), Simon Moore (wrist)

Doubtful: Bertrand Traore (knee), Romaine Mundle (thigh), Omar Alderete (groin)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Roefs; Geertruida, Mukiele, O’Nien, Mandava; Xhaka, Sadiki; Hume, Le Fee, Angulo; Brobbey

CHELSEA

Out: Estevao Willian (thigh), Jesse Dery (head), Jamie Gittens (thigh), Mykhaylo Mudryk (suspended)

Doubtful: Romeo Lavia (knock), Joao Pedro (knock), Levi Colwill (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sanchez; James, Chalobah, Colwill, Cucurella; Caicedo, Santos; Neto, Palmer, Fernandez; Joao Pedro

Check out Sports Mole's video preview for Sunderland vs. Chelsea:

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