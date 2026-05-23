Sunderland vs. Chelsea: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for final Premier League game

By Lewis Nolan | 23 May 2026 14:56

The Premier League season will come to a close on Sunday, with Chelsea set to play their final game of the campaign against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

Calum McFarlane's Blues are eighth with 52 points - one more than 10th-placed Sunderland - and the highest they can finish is in the seventh-placed Europa League spot.

Here, Sports Mole runs through everything you need to know about how to follow the fixture.

What time does Sunderland vs. Chelsea kick off?

This match kicks off at 4:00pm on Sunday, May 24 for viewers in the UK.

All 10 Premier League fixtures take place at the same time on Sunday.

Where is Sunderland vs. Chelsea being played?

Chelsea will travel to the Stadium of Light, a ground with a maximum capacity of 49,000 for football matches.

How to watch Sunderland vs. Chelsea in the UK

TV channels

This game will be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports+, with coverage starting at 3.45pm.

Online streaming

Fans can also stream the action live via NOW UK or the Sky Go app if they have purchased the Sky Sports package on the online platform.

Highlights

For those unable to watch the match live, game-changing events will be posted to the SkySportsPL X (formerly Twitter) account, while highlights will be available on the SkySports app shortly after full time, before being uploaded to the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel later in the day.

Highlights of all 10 Premier League fixtures will also be shown on Match of the Day, with coverage starting at 10:30pm on BBC One.

What is at stake for Sunderland and Chelsea?

Sunderland's goal prior to the start of the season would have no doubt been survival, but they are only two points from seventh-placed Brighton & Hove Albion.

The prospect of European football would have been unthinkable for boss Regis Le Bris, and while he should not be expected to finish in the top eight, it would still represent a remarkable achievement.

On the other hand, Chelsea's season has already been condemned to failure, with the club guaranteed to miss out on Champions League football.

The Blues' failure this campaign does not mean that Sunday is not important, as finishing eighth would only be enough for Conference League football.

Incoming boss Xabi Alonso will not want to take over from McFarlane with the Londoners having to navigate what he may see as an unnecessary distraction.

The Europa League would at least offer Chelsea another pathway back into the Champions League, and they would surely be seen as favourites to win UEFA's secondary competition.

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