Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk out to break unique John Terry Premier League record against Brentford

By Ben Knapton | 23 May 2026 14:40 , Last updated: 23 May 2026 14:40

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk could break a unique Premier League record set by John Terry when the Reds take on Brentford on the final day of the season.

Arne Slot's men still have a bit of work to do to be certain of a place in next season's Champions League, as they sit three points clear of sixth-placed Bournemouth in the Premier League table.

The Reds will be assured of a top-five finish with at least a point against the Bees, and even if they lose and Bournemouth beat Nottingham Forest, the Cherries would have to overturn a six-strong goal difference.

However, scraping Champions League qualification represents a sharp decline for Liverpool after their triumphant 2024-25 campaign, during which Van Dijk's contributions made a major difference.

The Dutchman was hailed as one of the best defenders in the world at the time, but he has been unable to prevent Liverpool conceding 52 goals in the top flight, their most ever in one Premier League campaign.

Virgil van Dijk aiming to play every minute of Premier League season

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Van Dijk - who has at least notched six goals of his own at the correct end of the field - has played every single minute of Liverpool's Premier League season so far, at the age of 34 years and 319 days.

If the ex-Southampton man starts and sees out the game on Sunday, he would become the oldest outfield player to feature in every minute of a team's Premier League season, dethroning Terry in the process.

The Chelsea legend did not miss a second of the Blues' 2014-15 Premier League season, but he was marginally younger than Van Dijk in gameweek 38 - 34 years and 168 days.

However, Van Dijk is a long way off setting the outright record regardless of position - that honour belongs to Brad Friedel, who at 40 years old played every minute in Tottenham Hotspur's 2011-12 Premier League campaign.

Could Virgil van Dijk leave Liverpool this summer?

© Iconsport / PA Images

Liverpool are slowly becoming unrecognisable from the all-conquering Jurgen Klopp teams, as Mohamed Salah and Andrew Robertson will both bid farewell on Sunday afternoon.

Van Dijk and goalkeeper Alisson Becker are also out of contract at the end of the season, and the latter is being heavily linked with a transfer to Juventus in the summer window.

As Van Dijk will turn 35 in July, his future has naturally been called into question too, but his inclusion in Liverpool's 2026-27 home kit launch suggests that he will be sticking around.

The Reds are yet to find a complete agreement with Ibrahima Konate over a new deal, while Giovanni Leoni is still recovering from an ACL injury, so parting ways with Van Dijk this summer should not be on the table.

Check out Sports Mole's YouTube preview for Liverpool vs. Brentford:

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