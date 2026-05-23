Tottenham Hotspur vs. Everton: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Spurs' fight for survival

By Ellis Stevens | 23 May 2026 13:46

Tottenham Hotspur's Premier League status is on the line when they face Everton at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the final match of the 2025-26 season on Sunday.

Spurs would secure their survival with a win or draw, while defeat to the Toffees would leave their top-flight fate out of their hands.

What time does Tottenham Hotspur vs. Everton kick off?

Tottenham Hotspur and Everton's final-day clash will kick off at 4:00pm UK time on Sunday.

Where is Tottenham Hotspur vs. Everton being played?

Tottenham Hotspur will welcome Everton to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which can hold up to 62,850 supporters.

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs. Everton in the UK

TV channels

The game between Tottenham Hotspur and Everton will be available to watch live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports UHD.

Online streaming

Alternatively, viewers can stream the game online via NOW TV.

Highlights

Highlights throughout the game will be posted on the Sky Sports Premier League X (formerly Twitter) account, while full match highlights will be posted on their YouTube channel after the game.

What is at stake for Tottenham Hotspur and Everton?

Tottenham Hotspur's place in the Premier League is on the line on Sunday, as a defeat to Everton and a West Ham United win against Leeds United would consign Spurs to a shocking relegation.

However, a win would ensure their safety, while a draw would also surely secure their survival regardless of a West Ham win due to their far superior goal difference, with -10 compared to the Hammers' -22.

Meanwhile, Everton's chances of Europe are over, but the Toffees will be aiming for a top-half finish in their first full season back under the guidance of David Moyes.

A victory could see them climb into the top 10 depending on Newcastle United's result, as well as Sunderland's result against Chelsea.