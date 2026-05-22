Premier League Gameweek 38
Spurs
May 24, 2026 4.00pm
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Everton

Tottenham lineup vs. Everton: Predicted XI for Premier League fixture as James Maddison, Dominic Solanke decisions made

By | , Last updated:

Will Solanke, Maddison start? Predicted Spurs XI vs. Everton
© Iconsport / Harvey Murphy/News Images/Sipa USA

Tottenham Hotspur have received a timely boost over the fitness of Dominic Solanke ahead of Sunday's Premier League finale at home to Everton.

The England international has made a complete recovery from a hamstring injury, but he will likely be fighting an uphill battle to displace top scorer Richarlison at the tip of the attack.

The Brazil international moved onto 11 goals for the Premier League season with his consolation in the 2-1 defeat to Chelsea in midweek, and he also boasts five involvements from his last five top-flight games against old club Everton.

A fully-fit Richarlison should therefore lead the line at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where Roberto De Zerbi's men realistically only need a point to be sure of a place in the Premier League next season.

James Maddison came through a 25-minute run-out unscathed at Chelsea, but Conor Gallagher is the safer option in the number 10 role, while Randal Kolo Muani and Mathys Tel are more natural options out wide.

Joao Palhinha may play his final game for Tottenham on Sunday, joined by Rodrigo Bentancur in a familiar double pivot, helping to shield a largely unchanged defence.

Guglielmo Vicario was back on the bench at Stamford Bridge following a hernia, but Antonin Kinsky is expected to retain De Zerbi's trust here.

Tottenham Hotspur possible starting lineup:

Kinsky; Porro, Danso, Van de Ven, Udogie; Bentancur, Palhinha; Kolo Muani, Gallagher, Tel; Richarlison

> Click here to see how Everton could line up against Tottenham

Check out Sports Mole's video preview for Tottenham vs. Everton:

 
 

Vote in the 2025-26 Sports Mole Readers' Awards!

Cast your votes for the 2025-26 Sports Mole Reader Awards' below - pick your Premier League player of the season, worst signing of the season, European player of the season and more.

Voting will be open until 11pm on Sunday, May 24, and the winners will be announced on Monday, May 25!

Readers’ Awards

Sports Mole Awards 2025‑26

Vote for your winners across 11 categories — all optional

11 categories
Category 1 of 11

Premier League Player of the Season

Choose one — or skip to the next category
Category 2 of 11

Premier League Manager of the Season

Choose one — or skip to the next category
Category 3 of 11

Premier League Signing of the Season

Choose one — or skip to the next category
Category 4 of 11

Premier League Worst Signing of the Season

Choose one — or skip to the next category
Category 5 of 11

Premier League Overachievers of the Season

Choose one — or skip to the next category
Category 6 of 11

Premier League Underachievers of the Season

Choose one — or skip to the next category
Category 7 of 11

Premier League Goalkeeper of the Season

Choose one — or skip to the next category
Category 8 of 11

Premier League Defender of the Season

Choose one — or skip to the next category
Category 9 of 11

Premier League Midfielder of the Season

Choose one — or skip to the next category
Category 10 of 11

Premier League Attacker of the Season

Choose one — or skip to the next category
Category 11 of 11 — Final category

European Player of the Season

Choose one — then submit all your votes below

Thank you for voting!

Your votes have been recorded. Check back on Sports Mole soon to find out who our readers crowned the winners of the 2025‑26 season.

Sports Mole Readers’ Awards 2025‑26
Sports Mole Readers’ Awards — 2025‑26 season sportsmole.co.uk
Readers’ Awards

Sports Mole Awards 2025‑26

Voting opens Monday, May 18

Voting for the Sports Mole Awards 2025‑26 is not yet open. Come back on Monday, May 18 at 6am BST to cast your votes across all 11 categories.

Opens Monday, May 18 — 6am BST
Readers’ Awards

Sports Mole Awards 2025‑26

Voting has now closed

Thank you to everyone who took part in the Sports Mole Awards 2025‑26. Voting closed on Sunday, May 24 at 11pm BST. Winners will be announced on Monday, May 25.

Results announced Monday, May 25
Author photo

Written by

Share this article:

People mentioned in this article :

Teams mentioned in this article :

Tottenham Hotspur related articles
Football related articles
Subscribe to our newsletter

Get FREE daily news and in-depth previews for games from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football — straight to your inbox.

Subscribe