Tottenham lineup vs. Everton: Predicted XI for Premier League fixture as James Maddison, Dominic Solanke decisions made

By Ben Knapton | 22 May 2026 17:15 , Last updated: 22 May 2026 17:16

Tottenham Hotspur have received a timely boost over the fitness of Dominic Solanke ahead of Sunday's Premier League finale at home to Everton.

The England international has made a complete recovery from a hamstring injury, but he will likely be fighting an uphill battle to displace top scorer Richarlison at the tip of the attack.

The Brazil international moved onto 11 goals for the Premier League season with his consolation in the 2-1 defeat to Chelsea in midweek, and he also boasts five involvements from his last five top-flight games against old club Everton.

A fully-fit Richarlison should therefore lead the line at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where Roberto De Zerbi's men realistically only need a point to be sure of a place in the Premier League next season.

James Maddison came through a 25-minute run-out unscathed at Chelsea, but Conor Gallagher is the safer option in the number 10 role, while Randal Kolo Muani and Mathys Tel are more natural options out wide.

Joao Palhinha may play his final game for Tottenham on Sunday, joined by Rodrigo Bentancur in a familiar double pivot, helping to shield a largely unchanged defence.

Guglielmo Vicario was back on the bench at Stamford Bridge following a hernia, but Antonin Kinsky is expected to retain De Zerbi's trust here.

Tottenham Hotspur possible starting lineup:

Kinsky; Porro, Danso, Van de Ven, Udogie; Bentancur, Palhinha; Kolo Muani, Gallagher, Tel; Richarlison

> Click here to see how Everton could line up against Tottenham

Check out Sports Mole's video preview for Tottenham vs. Everton:

Vote in the 2025-26 Sports Mole Readers' Awards!

Cast your votes for the 2025-26 Sports Mole Reader Awards' below - pick your Premier League player of the season, worst signing of the season, European player of the season and more.

Voting will be open until 11pm on Sunday, May 24, and the winners will be announced on Monday, May 25!