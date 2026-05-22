Preview: Torino vs Juventus - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 22 May 2026 16:56 , Last updated: 22 May 2026 17:00

Desperate to continue their dominance of the Turin derby, fallen giants Juventus will visit city rivals Torino on Sunday evening.

A tense Serie A finale features four teams vying for two Champions League places, and anything other than victory would certainly see Juve miss out.

Match preview

Having slipped up again last weekend, Juventus are now outsiders to claim a cherished top-four finish, just weeks after apparently locking down Champions League qualification.

No longer holding their destiny within their own hands, the Bianconeri sit sixth in Serie A after losing 2-0 at home to mid-table Fiorentina, who had nothing other than pride left to play for.

So, having seen an 11-game unbeaten streak unexpectedly ended, they must claim maximum points on Sunday and hope for a minor miracle.

Not only do Juve need to win the Derby della Mole, they also require favourable results in games involving fellow contenders AC Milan, Como and Roma.

Level on 68 points with Como - but with an inferior head-to-head record - Italy's most successful club now lie two below Milan and Roma, who would both have to draw or lose to even open the door.

Serie A does not initially use goal difference to split sides that finish level, so it could be a complicated final evening, with scenarios shifting throughout.

Should Juventus ultimately fall short, it would be the second time they have missed out in four seasons, also marking a rare failure for Luciano Spalletti.

Recently handed a contract extension, Spalletti's reign was just getting started when Juve drew 0-0 with Torino in November's reverse fixture, but the stakes are far higher this weekend.

© Imago / Gonzales Photo

Resuming a rivalry that began in 1929, this will be the first Turin derby to take place on Serie A's final matchday.

History suggests that the visitors should prevail, as Torino have won just one of the last 39 league contests - and that sole success dates back 11 years.

Still, the Granata would love to spoil Juve's Champions League dreams, and even a draw would take them past their points tally from last season.

That would also tighten Toro's grip on 12th place - with Parma, Genoa and Fiorentina all stacked up behind them - but some might claim they are already 'on the beach'.

After a four-game unbeaten run finally confirmed safety at the end of April, Roberto D'Aversa's men have lost two of their last three matches.

Beaten 2-1 by Cagliari last week - despite Rafa Obrador putting them ahead with an unstoppable stunner - a tally of 61 goals conceded is also the league's worst defensive record except for rock-bottom Pisa.

Torino Serie A form:

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Juventus Serie A form:

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Team News

© Imago

Juventus will travel across town without ex-Toro defender Bremer, who must serve a one-match ban after being booked again last weekend.

Juan Cabal and Arkadiusz Milik are still sidelined by injury, and Khephren Thuram faces a late fitness test, but Spalletti should have everyone else available for a potentially decisive derby.

If required, Teun Koopmeiners would continue to deputise for Thuram in central midfield, linking up with club captain Manuel Locatelli.

Meanwhile, up front, Dusan Vlahovic should be supported by Francisco Conceicao and 10-goal top scorer Kenan Yildiz.

Torino's main marksman is Giovanni Simeone, who has previously found the net six times against Juventus in Serie A and has recently scored in all of his last five home matches.

Gvidas Gineitis now returns after serving a suspension, but Guillermo Maripan crossed the yellow card threshold in Cagliari and must miss out.

So, D'Aversa will hope Maripan's fellow centre-back Ardian Ismajli can complete his recovery from a hamstring injury, rather than joining Tino Anjorin and Zakaria Aboukhlal on the sidelines.

Torino possible starting lineup:

Paleari; Coco, Ismajli, Ebosse; Pedersen, Gineitis, Prati, Obrador; Vlasic; Zapata, Simeone

Juventus possible starting lineup:

Di Gregorio; Kalulu, Gatti, Kelly, Cambiaso; Locatelli, Koopmeiners; Conceicao, McKennie, Yildiz; Vlahovic

We say: Torino 0-2 Juventus

Although Juventus have stumbled at just the wrong moment, they have still kept seven clean sheets across their last 10 matches and can surely contain their fierce city rivals.

Dubious at the back, Torino are already looking towards the summer after another difficult season - not to mention their grim record in the Derby della Mole.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.