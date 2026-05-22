Newcastle lineup vs. Fulham: Predicted XI for Premier League fixture as Eddie Howe makes Anthony Gordon decision

By Ben Knapton | 22 May 2026 16:49

Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon is expected to be left out of the starting lineup once again when the Magpies take on Fulham in their final game of the Premier League season.

The World Cup-bound England international has been an unused substitute in three consecutive matches since returning from injury, with Eddie Howe previously stating that he was looking to the future - a suggestion that Gordon is on the way out.

Howe was unsurprisingly non-committal in his pre-game press conference, but after last weekend's stellar 3-1 win over West Ham United, he has no need to make any attacking alterations at Craven Cottage.

Gordon should therefore watch on as Harvey Barnes, Nick Woltemade and Jacob Ramsey line up in support of Will Osula, whose brace against the Irons took him up to six goals from his last eight games.

Sandro Tonali might make a rapid recovery from a hamstring injury in time to feature, but Joe Willock is a safer option alongside Bruno Guimaraes in the double pivot.

While Dan Burn will join Gordon at the World Cup and Lewis Hall will watch from home, the latter should get the nod over his 6ft 7in colleague in an unchanged back four, also featuring Kieran Trippier for the final time.

Joelinton (thigh), Tino Livramento (groin), Fabian Schar (foot), Emil Krafth (knee) or Lewis Miley (calf) will all miss Newcastle's last game of the season.

Newcastle United possible starting lineup:

Pope; Trippier, Thiaw, Botman, Hall; Guimaraes, Willock; Barnes, Woltemade, Ramsey; Osula

> Click here to see how Fulham could line up against Newcastle

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